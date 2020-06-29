Birding Today: Cerulean Warbler not common in Oklahoma

Now rarely found in Oklahoma during migration, the Cerulean Warbler population has seen extensive decline over the past 40 years. As one of the priority and most threatened migratory songbird species, it is imperative that we manage to reverse this direction of travel.
Setephaga cerulea is a small, long-winged and short-tailed species and not easy to locate, even during its spring migration. It is an upper canopy bird, giving preference to mature deciduous forests in wet lowlands and mountain slopes.
In spring of 2020, it was discovered once at McClellan-Kerr WMA — Chouteau Unit, and after an eight-year hiatus at the Nickel Preserve in Cherokee.
Historically, it is and was an Appalachian breeder. Of course its habitat was severely depleted with mountaintop coal mining, yet some good research on the species was done for a number of years to learn more about the bird, making it even more relevant today.
All throughout its migratory path, both breeding and wintering grounds, the biggest problems are both habitat destruction and the Brown-headed Cowbird. The easy part is to remove the cowbird, which we managed to do for both the Kirtland’s Warbler and the Black-capped Vireo, both of which are doing well now. However, with the added effects of a warming earth, we have yet to see what additional problems this will cause, other than the movement north with food sources.
Fortunately, there are organizations that have been involved with lending assistance to the fate of this bird. The Cornell Lab of Ornithology is diligently moving forward with the assistance of the Central Hardwoods Joint Venture, the Appalachian Mountain Joint Venture, and on the wintering grounds in South America, Fundacion ProAves is doing their part. FPA is also assisting the Golden-winged Warbler, who has also seen a population fall. The Ecuadorean Narupa Reserve preserved added winter habitat for the Cerulean Warbler.
Habitat enhancement has provided additional benefits between Pauxi Pauxi and the Cerulean Reserves. As we know, additional trees also increase carbon sequestration which is a win-win for both birds and humanity.
Sadly, many coffee farms have been converted to full-sun as the coffee grows more rapidly and bean production increases. This translates into weaker tasting and less acidic beans, as well as the pesticide, herbicide, and fertilizer runoff. It also increases the dangers for the South American farm workers from the chemicals used, since the shade-grown coffee is chemical free. The chemicals will also be carried down mountain slopes to towns, streams, and rivers to pollute drinking water and soil.
With double and triple certifications for organic, shade-grown, bird-friendly, Equal Exchange, Rainforest-friendly and more, it is more environmentally and socially friendly to purchase the better tasting shade-grown coffee and have a coffee that leaves you feeling good and tasting a better quality product.
It also helps assure that birds are living better and increasing their numbers so they can help both South American and U.S. farmers by consuming detrimental insects, both to crops and people.
Save a Cerulean Warbler today.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
