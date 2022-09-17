Birding Today: Conservation, research needed for future of migratory birds

The Migratory Bird Initiative’s purpose is to secure the Western Hemisphere’s future of migratory birds by the protection of key places across North, South, and Central America by reducing direct threats through policy partners, science, and conservation. This is an astronomical job.
Threats are increasing through all stages of the annual cycle, but what is on our side is the fact that our scientific data is on the increase during migration, but it is paramount that we act as a team and with the utmost urgency before that window of opportunity is lost. Audubon’s partnerships continue to be built and strengthened through conservation and research.
Birds Canada at their Port Rowan, Ontario, headquarters and the Motus Wildlife Tracking System helps to gather important data through the bird’s tag that transmits radio signals at specific times through a receiving station when they pass within about 5 km. Birds Canada is responsible for around a thousand receiving stations across four continents. Not only does it track birds, bats and insects are also included. More Motus stations are being installed at seven more Audubon Centers in Connecticut, Florida, and California.
Seasonal migratory paths for birds includes top migration data for a dozen species in different families, breeding ranges, and migratory strategy, which is critical with declining numbers. This encompasses valuable data from the US Bird Banding Lab, Movebank’s tracking data, and Cornell Lab’s abundance and occurrence data. It is most important for the species that travel over water or across isolated areas.
As you know, the Flammulated Owl is facing big threats, which have been studied for years. These denizens of mixed woodlands and the ponderosa pines were once considered great rarities due to their cryptic color and lack of data. However, tiny transmitters have allowed scientists to study their migration ecology and why they are declining on their wintering grounds. Thus the geolocators will provide better pictures of where the species is heading between both breeding and wintering grounds.
These once completely mysterious owls migrate to Mexico and Guatamala and are now being banded during both breeding and non-breeding seasons to learn more than the fact that males do not disperse, but sometimes females move so far away there would be great difficulty to recapture. So they are not tagged.
It was discovered that large, mature trees are vital for their breeding areas, but this is threatened habitat across their range due to logging that places challenges upon their habitat in Mexico. It is hoped that Icarus and Motus tagging will be used, which does not require data recapture.
As can be seen, these few projects provided as examples teach us that there is still much to be learned but we do not have time to waste. The Migratory Bird Initiative is up and running and excited to give the world more data to share with the world to protect our valuable birds.
Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding!
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
