Birding Today: Diversified farming practices benefit birds

Casually considering diversified farming practices brings to mind the best of both worlds for birds. Diversified farming encapsulates both livestock and standard crop production, as well as possibly buffering fruit trees not far from a forest edge.
Taking all of the above types of crop production, this provides birds cover, native foraging aspects, and simplified landscapes that might benefit not only grassland birds, but those that also migrate through the area for the attractive native resources. These farms have always been beneficial to the birds that are generally attracted to grains, with buffering grasslands, but coupled with the benefits of livestock and fruit trees, it will also add the attractiveness of fruit sources at the start of spring migration. As well as forest native fruit, its insects attracted to the fruit sources, and the insects that are stirred up by cattle and other livestock, attraction will also become paramount for migrant birds like orioles, grosbeaks, as well as cattle egrets and native grain feeders at the nearby grasslands.
The bad aspects will be the similar attraction by the non-native species, European Starlings and House Finches. Also the obligate brood parasite, the Brown-headed Cowbird will respond with such good resources to predate the Northern Cardinal, the very regional Bell’s Vireo, many warblers, hummingbirds, some raptors, and recently released once federally-protected birds, like the Black-capped Vireo and Kirtland’s Warbler. However, it is possible to maintain very effective traps for licensed personnel to control such predatory birds like the cowbird.
Since raptors are involved to some degree as victims of the cowbird, trained raptors can also be used to deter cowbirds. For two decades, falconry raptors have been used to protect the commercial fruit on tree farms by simply driving away the culprits or could be enticed to take them as a food source, along with non-native starlings and House Sparrows.
It was discovered via research that crop-livestock systems increased density of native insectivores linked to suppression of agricultural pests, but did not increase native granivores likely to harm crop systems. These farming zones also attract larger numbers of native bird communities due to hay production, soil richness increased by rotational crops, and larger integration of woody and tree crops.
More diverse patchworks of farmland provide a high degree of security and stability to wildlife and are similar to the natural edge forest that was chosen for a boundary somewhat near the orchard region. Add that to the attractiveness for the privacy of rare and endangered birds that could be worked into such a natural habitat for the diversity already incorporated. It is similar to the needs of such birding hotspots as surround tall- or shortgrass prairies, old growth forests, and buffer zones like pine and oak forest. If water sources are natural or man made, that will also increase the bird diversity, just like sewage ponds attract shorebirds during migration.
This is room for thought with intensive farming regions to increase native and migratory bird habitat.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.