Birding Today: Drones help with bird counts

Originally built to aid the military for reconnaissance, drones have seen remarkable advances over nearly two centuries. Now a part of consumerism and electronics, their uses are just beginning there with quad- and octocopters for civilians. Some even look like birds like Bionic Bird, MetaFly-MetaBird controlled by smartphone or remote. Batteries aren’t long lived yet for this newest of consumer technology.
Some of the commercial uses are for deliveries, climate change, cinematography, search and rescue, AND one of my favorite uses, monitoring seabird colonies. Drones are loosely defined as UAVs or unmanned aerial vehicles, giving them a broad scope for their shape.
Less than a decade ago, counting large numbers of birds was very time consuming and required a number of hours of work and several people to attend to those duties. Using emerging software, some of those loud and ungainly drones became silent and streamlined.
Large seabird colonies, some of which are classified as endangered, are now quickly counted via both land and air for different perspectives. Rare albatrosses and penguins in the southern hemisphere, which hold high percentages of the world’s populations, are now counted with ease. They no longer require a team of scientists and loggers, they can be counted by one individual with software.
The most intense part of the job is categorizing the different species in specific regions with deep learning. AI, or artificial intelligence, makes the rest of the job a lot less time consuming. For example, software counts can now take a couple of hours and sometimes much less depending upon numbers of different species for tens of thousands of birds.
Accuracy was discovered to be excellent, though not perfect, yet. The beauty of it all is the fact that seabirds are sensitive to numerous variables in the wild, like by-catch. If they begin a decline as shown by periodic counts, serious changes can be foretold before the problems begin to approach insurmountable.
Every third year, Audubon still counts seabird colonies on the ground like we normally do with Christmas Bird Counts (CBC). It is still questionable if the seabirds would be disturbed by unusual means. Breeding colonies are roped off and monitored by humans to increase their safety, and beachgoers are educated in the area on the purpose of the added security measures.
Eventually drones will likely be used in keeping censuses for all endangered species to obtain more accurate counts. It will also warn ecologists and biologists when animal numbers are beginning to fall to critical levels and the means will be implemented to keep numbers from heading south even further.
Protocols are likely being developed now for those eventualities. It is being shown that AI isn’t being put into place to spy on us as individuals, but its importance as safety measures is critical for endangered and soon to be endangered species.
Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding!
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.