Birding Today: Ducks, geese migration habits vary

We are seeing some migrant ducks this winter. The species occurs on all continents save for Antarctica, but they can appear on subantarctic isles.
Waterfowl are in the Anatidae family and are contained within two main groups: true ducks and the geese, swans, and whistling-ducks. True ducks include sea ducks and mergansers, stiff tails, dabblers, and inland divers or pochards.
Without optics, dabblers ride high on the water and possess horizontal backs. Sea ducks and inland divers (true ducks) ride low and their backs are on a downward slope. One can learn about wings and know that the colors and patterns on the inner wings are enough to make an identification. For dabblers that are armed with speculums, that makes it even easier.
Male Mallards have eclipse plumage right after the young are hatched. They remain in that state for only a few weeks until they begin courtship in late summer to early fall, so they migrate in fresh breeding plumage, except the male Blue-winged Teal, who begins fall migration looking almost like a female, save for the solid white in his speculum. Males get their breeding plumage in late winter.
The beauty of migration is the fact that these ducks come from all over the country, so if a male from a differing region chooses a female from elsewhere, they will go to her nesting area. This is a way that the gene pool remains mixed, and it is hard to differentiate subspecies (like Mallard).
The sexes of true ducks are dimorphic (different in appearance), most notably during breeding season. They have a full alternate molt while in the breeding season, then usually a partial molt in the fall or winter. Females retain brown plumages in order to remain less apparent during nesting.
Geese, swans, and whistling-ducks are similar or monomorphic. They many times remain within pair bonds for life and generally have one molt per year after the breeding season, and the males help attend to the young. Geese and swans remain with the family into fall and during migration.
Geese migrate with their breeding populations and in family units. If females select males from this group, there is little genetic difference. If they are great enough through encounters with other geese, the populations are called subspecies through a mix of differing populations.
With the small Canada Goose and larger Cackling Goose populations, we can have a species debacle. The Canada Goose nests more inland and south, is larger, and has seven larger subspecies than the Cackling Goose. The Cackling is smaller, nests north on the tundra, and consists of four smaller subspecies.
Our cavity nesters include Wood Duck, the most popular. We also have the Whistling-Ducks in the south, and the breeding harbingers of the north, the Hooded and Common Mergansers, Bufflehead, and both Goldeneyes.
To complicate matters sometimes, the female mergansers are known to adopt young from the parentless. That’s why we sometimes see photographs of these birds with 40 or so chicks following dutifully behind.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
