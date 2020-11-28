Birding Today: Ducks provide winter color

Everyone enjoys winter ducks, as they are easy to see, many are not far from shorelines, and they have some kind of color to them, especially just prior to making that northern migratory journey. Divers are especially interesting in the larger lakes of the south and the infamous Great Lakes region IF there is any available water amid the ice. However, the smaller ponds and rivers will share goldeneye and Buffleheads, too.
In the South, we have been enjoying a few scoter varieties, though that is not out of the ordinary. Sometimes we can even get better views during the winter than summer folk all over the country. Mergansers are nothing rare either, and we can get some fabulous photos of the species in both winter and just prior to spring. Some of my nemesis birds happen to be goldeneyes, and I would love to have photos as good as many of the others that I obtain in the winter. If the Barrow’s would drop into my local hotspot near the shoreline, I’d stay for hours to observe it.
The beauty of the Buffalohead or Bufflehead, lies in its head and classic beauty of the mostly white male and the chocolate brown female with its white spot below the eye reaching to the back of its head. Admire the iridescent violet and green shades in sunlight. Young males resemble the females, but by late winter their molt brings them a lot closer to the adult male’s plumage. If you observe what you believe is a female, consider what COULD be a Hooded Merganser IF it has a long, narrow bill.
If you’ve been lucky enough to observe the goldeneyes, don’t let that yellow/white eye fool you into considering it as an all-purpose identification tool. The juvenile birds have dark eyes, as will the scaup.
Common Goldeneye can appear anywhere in the US, while Barrow’s Goldeneye prefer the coast or larger lakes, but as we know strange things happen with juveniles. The adult males have a large, green head with a round white patch between bill and eye. The adult male is mostly white on the body with thin black streaks upon the upper back. The first winter male has the same shape, long black bill and the gray-black and white spot between the eye and the bill. He has a dark head, the same longer bill with a tall, peaked head.
Barrow’s is less common, but the adult male has noticeable differences. The bill is smaller, like a Bufflehead, with a tall peaked head and a long mane. It also has a white teardrop between the eye and bill, as well as a dark spur on the breast, and a line of white oblong spots on the mostly dark scapulars. The adult female is smaller than the male, but note same physical characteristics for identification, especially the smooth head. She looks every bit alert as he does with the eye placement and head shape.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.