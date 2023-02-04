Birding Today: Earth’s magnetic field affects migration

Birds become just as restless for fall migration as they do for the spring event, but there is a twist that comes with studies that began over half a century prior and what we are learning today. It all began with how ancient mariners used the stars and compasses to detect their locations on the sea.
Birds can detect Earth’s magnetic field, though the process has been a learning curve for quite some time, but we are getting closer. First, magnetically sensitive bills showed that they were really detecting iron-rich white blood cells. Then attention was drawn to proteins and blue light wavelength, but research has been thirsting for more since zugunruhe, or migratory restlessness.
Birds were placed in the cone-shaped Emlen funnel, which allowed them to feel the Earth’s magnetic field and they all oriented themselves in the correct direction for the normal fall migration, which works anywhere in the world when a magnetic coil is introduced. The compass becomes reality, as does GPS for navigation.
The twist is introduced when geomagnetic fields are disturbed, which begets the latest research. It can come from heightened solar activity, like solar flares and sunspots as well as other reasons, but it will send those birds distorted information and they will become disoriented. This data has been accumulated against historic records of disturbance as well as unusual weather factors, and we may be getting closer to the cause of vagrancy, which is more of a correlation with fall migration, and not necessarily the experience of a bird on its first flight.
Two primary examples would be the Steller’s Sea Eagle and the Red-billed Tropicbird, both in the northeast and both during differing migrations. However, the tropicbird made a decade-long habit of its own odd territory, and it has been surmised that it may have been a loose range expansion attempt in an ecologically suitable area, though it was the only one of its species to our knowledge. It is additionally believed that the further a migrant is out of its own range would be the more susceptible to occur, especially in higher latitudes.
Surprisingly, the most vagrancy does not occur with heightened solar activity, it actually reduces it. It is suspected that one reason could be RFI, or radiofrequency interference, making the birds’ magnetoreceptors unusable, forcing them to navigate by other means, but this was not always the case. Birds once were greatly affected by solar activity, though it is now reasonable to accept that diurnal migrants will be more affected in some species due to higher incidences of solar disturbance. Of course, cloud cover could also lead to unpredictability, as several other weather conditions like heavier and lighter clouds, as well as types of clouds in the atmosphere at the time.
This may even shed light on whale and dolphin strandings, which also rely upon their own navigation and have been experiencing more problems as time has progressed.
Food for thought.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.