BIRDING TODAY: Eradication of animals on islands saves other from extinction

We are aware how islands have become overrun by invasive species like cats, rats, snakes, and other animals that got there either innocently or deliberately by boat. These animals then caused the extinctions or extirpations of native animals.
Island Conservation based out of Santa Cruz, California, since their 1994 founding, have successfully restored 65 islands worldwide by benefiting over 1,200 populations of over 500 species and subspecies. They have a handful of offices around the world that have already done so much in a short amount of time.
Seventy-five percent of mammal, bird, reptile, and amphibian extinctions have occurred on islands, most of which are birds. Invasive species are implicated in 86% of all these recorded extinctions. Islands comprise 5% of the earth’s land mass, with over 450,000 islands in the world.
Biologists documented a 5,000% increase in native tree recruitment on Palmyra Atoll after the rat eradication, while terrestrial ecosystem restoration makes it possible to build more resilient oceans within the boundaries of Marine Protected Areas. The Pinzon Giant Tortoise hatchlings survive for the first time in over a century and a half after rat eradication.
2021’s most significant eradication project in Tristan de Cunha’s Gough Island was for invasive house mice that were responsible for the loss of over two million seabird chicks and eggs each year. Over 20 species of seabirds nest there, and it is home to two endemic species of land bird, the Tristan Albatross and the Atlantic Yellow-nosed Albatross, which took two months to complete due to weather conditions.
In 2020, the community of Robinson Crusoe Island (400 miles off the coast of Chile) removed the world’s first invasive coati to save the Pink-footed Shearwater, one of only three islands in the world where it nests. Shearwaters were nearly down for the final count with invasive rabbits and goats removing the vegetation, while mice, rats, and feral cats raided nests and attacked the adult birds.
Lehua Island of Hawaii took a decade to remove invasive rats by Earth Day 2021 for threatened and endangered breeding Hawaiian seabirds. Rabbits were removed from the State Sanctuary for Seabirds in 2006, but the rats were more resilient. The Wedge-tailed Shearwater, Red-footed Booby, and 14 native plants were restored. Seabird guano increases the vigor, diversity, health, and size of manta rays, fish, and coral, as a symbiotic relationship.
Hawadax Island (Rat Island) in the Aleutian Archipelago had a twofold cleanup with rats in 2008, a recovering ecosystem five years later, and a fully recovered system in 11 years. With the rats gone, breeding seabirds returned and are once again dining upon their shore invertebrates, allowing the recovery and rebounding of the kelp community.
Invasive house mice were removed from Allen Cay, Bahamas in 2013, which permits renewed life for the Allen Cay Rock Iguana, Bahama Yellowthroat, and Audubon’s Shearwater.
The importance of islands for breeding populations of birds and other animals are necessary to increase life depleted over the past half century.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
