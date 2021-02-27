Birding Today: Extreme cold deadly to bird population

Having discussed birds and the cold winters of the northern climate in the past, it is now time to bring up unusually cold winters in the south. The birds that are generally in the north are well equipped to handle the cold by various means. This includes going into torpor to conserve heat, shivering, eating high fat-content foods, visiting feeding stations, staying out of the elements in conifers or bird houses during snow storms, or using roost or nesting boxes overnight.
You’ll recall the unusual weather event that raised its ugly head in New Mexico in September of 2020 during fall migration. Many birds passed away in the course of this anomaly. Hypothermia and starvation are a horrible way to die, though people were concerned about the wildfires that affected many states north and west of there being a high causation factor. We don’t believe the wildfires had too much to do with the deaths, though there is usually rarely a singular cause. That’s why the extreme cold and lack of food was mentioned, as most of the food was covered up, and the birds had nothing to eat while they were trying to wait out the storm.
The extreme cold in many states over mid-February of this year was also a great cause for concern. Yes, it is winter, but mid-February is generally not as cold as we had seen in Oklahoma. The cold reached negative numbers with approximately three inches of ice on some bodies of water during this timetable, which has been melting rapidly over the past couple of days with temperatures suddenly in the 50s and 60s.
For about three winters previous, we experienced some of the warmest winters on record, save for short periods. We had seen very unusual birds like a Brown Pelican during a one-week stretch, which managed to leave unscathed during this time, as this bird is subject to foot frostbite. Native wildlife are much more resilient to cold and cold snaps. Many of us saw this winter that all animals have their limits.
We know that Carolina Wrens, Eastern Bluebirds, kinglets, Hermit Thrushes, and a few others were a lot scarcer during this time. After surveys are again conducted for winter birds, this belief will likely be confirmed with the findings of numerous deceased birds, unless hungry animals retrieve them first.
Warming climates are having both subtle and dramatic effects on our plants and animals. Scientific research is documenting these events to show us the consequences of warming winters. We are also learning how sea rise is affecting the coast, eBird is documenting unusual birds that are with all of us for portions of our winters, as well as the rare birds showing up during migration. We are also learning how warmer summers are affecting both spring and fall migration.
We only need to decide what we shall do about it.
Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding!
