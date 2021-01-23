Birding Today: Fighting for the lives of our birds

We have discussed birds that have become extinct, and we are doing what is necessary to continue to help those that are on their way to extirpation. One of the biggest problems has been loss of habitat, but it is never just one snag. We can safely include the need for genetic diversity, as well as climate change.
A prime example for the attempt to increase populations of the Florida Scrub-Jay included the need for separate families for endemics in shrinking populations, or genetic rescue. This has been happening with the Greater Prairie-Chicken, specifically Attwater’s or the Texas subspecies. Will it eventually happen to the Island Scrub-Jay of Santa Cruz Island? That is very likely.
With the Mexico-US border wall, we will likely see the same problem with many birds and animals since they will not be able to access one another, like the Scaled Quail, Greater Roadrunner, and Ferruginous Pygmy-Owl.
Biologists have been working with the Common Loon, which breeds in Maine. We have been attempting to return this bird to its historic range in Massachusetts, where conditions have improved over the past century. Due to the creation of new reservoirs for onshore nesting sites and clean water, young birds were translocated from New York and Maine, and they were encouraged to hunt with provided prey. Six years later, an adult loon that was brought there as a youngster returned with a female and hatched a chick, the first in a century in Massachusetts.
In Missouri, the Brown-headed Nuthatch was extirpated in the early 1900s due to excess logging of shortleaf pines and lack of fire suppression. Their nesting sites were lost as the pines were gone, and the hardwood oaks and hickories didn’t attract the insects of their liking. Appropriate pines were seeded after the overplanted hardwoods were thinned out a century later. Relocated birds were brought from Arkansas in August, which were banded and fitted with trackers. The hope is to maintain numbers and eventual growth with prescribed burning as the key. The later hope is to replace the lost ecosystem in the tri-state area, but that is dependent upon changing rainfall and global warming.
The endangered Ridgway’s Rail of California south to Baja California was losing foraging grounds and was especially vulnerable as other animals were to pesticides controlling West Nile Virus. Closely related to the Clapper Rail, this subspecies was losing population due to destruction of its marshland and estuarine habitat by shoreline fill and prior land development. Loss of its pickleweed and other emergent vegetation habitat necessitated reverse engineering, as it required backfill being added to the wetland in order to help the choking marsh survive. The enhancement basically was an attempt to combat sea level rise with a vertical means for marsh growth.
As can be seen, southern areas are affected the most by what is happening to our changing ecosystems due to the warming onslaught. We are fighting for the lives of our birds, as their ecology is in sync with our own.
