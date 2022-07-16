Birding Today: Final attempt to protect ivory-billed woodpecker habitat

In February 2022, I published a column in the Muskogee Phoenix about whether or not the Ivory-billed Woodpecker still existed. It included background information, as well as some data on the bird itself and where it was last seen.
That bird, along with other animals and plants, was listed by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service as a proposal for delisting from the Endangered Species Act on Sept. 29, 2021, due to extinction. Even though the article indicated that the ESA helped to save 99% of species on the brink of extinction, it was a good case for much of too little too late with the living things that went extinct prior to the act.
The USFWS comment period has now been reopened and extended to Aug. 8, as a final attempt on protecting ivory-billed habitat for the species.
The agency cited “substantial disagreement among experts regarding the status of the species” as the reason for the extended comment period.
The Service is seeking new data during this reopening period, including clear video or photographs of the presence of the subject that can be interpreted beyond a doubt that the ivory-bill still exists. Comments and photos provided during the initial period and prior reopening are not needed for resubmission.
The Ivory-billed Woodpecker is one of the most controversial topics in the birding world on its existence, which is moot. The most important point is that it needs protected habitat in order to survive, and as we know, it has become more and more difficult to retain swamp habitat for such birds as the Prothonotary Warbler, the only warbler that relies on cavities for nesting besides Lucy’s Warbler.
MissionIvorybill.org of Monroe, Louisiana, is one of the primary drivers for this change in the comment period, an environmental conservation organization.
The Romeo Error is when bird extinctions resemble Shakespearean tragedy. Those that continue to seek the existence of the ivory-bill advise that the greatest hope is for someone to locate a nest cavity. Chances are best that an adult could be located at or near a nest.
“Extinct” bird is a misnomer in a number of cases. Some Lazarus species are known to be missing for close to four centuries — samples of such species include Bermuda Petrel, New Zealand Storm-Petrel, Black-browed Babbler, Banggai Crow, and several others.
Oddly, humanity seems to assume that just because a taxon or species is not seen, it is automatically extinct. However, a rare species is difficult to locate in low numbers, especially if it displays elusive behavior, like the Ivory-billed Woodpecker.
We have tried to put a headstone on this taxon for a century. The last so-called sighting was during World War II, a mere sketch, which offers less than current sightings in this century alone. Between 2000 and 2010, 26 reports were filed from seven states, many of these people having observed the Lord God Bird before. Reports still come in to this day.
Think about it.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
