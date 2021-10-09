Birding Today: Find rare birds in out-of-the-way places

The southern Brewer’s Sparrow closely resembles the Clay-colored Sparrow, but is much drabber, with distinct dark streaking, a more conspicuous white eyering, and owns a more uniform brown-gray upon the head, breast, and nape. It also is not nearly as rare as its northern counterpart, the Timberline Sparrow.
As a common population, they winter in loose flocks generally in sagebrush habitats with sparse grass.
However, the rarer subspecies of Alaska and the northern Canadian Rockies are not well known and many may not even be aware of its existence. They are hard to locate and expensive to study, as they are not as generalist as the more common Brewer’s sub. It is expected that one day they will have their own species account, IF they can be found in the future as a pure subspecies. As a current subspecies, these not-so-common individuals will show up with the likes of breeding Smith’s Longspur and Wandering Tattlers of the high latitudes without the sagebrush needs of the southern Brewer’s Sparrow.
Taverneri is restricted to willow-dominated thickets just below the tree line and harder to reach region in isolated areas centered around the southern Yukon. Shockingly, some can also be found well south, but that is another story.
It isn’t easy to make a visual evaluation, either. Timberline has a longer and thinner bill with stronger crown streaking, grayer coloration, and stronger face patterning, but since they are harder to find, it also creates difficulty for more positive identification, especially if they turn up elsewhere out of breeding season.
Song differences are another key. There are long and short songs, they are not always even in pitch, and western birds are more variable, along with chips, twitters, buzzes, and more sounds.
Also keep in mind with southern birds, they are expanding their ranges and for those in the zones that are mixed with both northern and southern birds, they will call and sing in a variable mix with the two subspecies.
So what is the answer? At this juncture, it will be much more reliable to head to the timberline to photograph and record calls and songs on high mountain hillsides waiting to hear the dawn chorus.
Gold Hill seems to be a very reliable location in Alaska to locate singing breeding birds. The females do not sing. The first active nest was located where a team of individuals photographed eggs and fledged young in June-July 2020.
The open cup nest contained several smooth blue-green eggs, and it was learned that these typically monogamous birds are known to incubate and raise multiple broods.
It was learned through study that the birds were considered uncommon and local with a short population decline due to habitat loss.
This is just the tip of the iceberg, as there is so much more room for study and additional information. It also concerns many, as this is believed correlated to warming weather conditions, which may rapidly change what is currently known.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
