Birding Today: Finding ways to increase bird populations

The Nature Conservancy, Audubon, American Bird Conservancy, the Smithsonian’s Conservation Biology Institute, and many other local organizations in various states have taken it upon themselves with taxpayer donations to fund and work with birding conservation efforts, or BirdScapes. Many birds are under the radar with extensive heat over breeding seasons, which harms their efforts to breed successfully, and it keeps moving north and east.
The partners for declining bird populations are hosting over a hundred bird species that flock to these oases including overwintering grassland specialists. Grasslands are being restored through proper farming practices, and they give back to the birds through native plants.
Our fine country once had extensive grassland and savannah from the Atlantic Ocean to the Appalachian Mountains. As these lands went to the wayside, endemic plants and animals moved west and now they are severely waning. Sadly, the prairies never came back, and agricultural lands grew into tall, dark woodlands. Grazing pastures were converted to non-native species. Though a few grassland birds adapted, most did not, hence significant declines in their numbers and ecosystems became less and less adaptable to change.
Over the past decade, we have been working hard and furiously to bring partnerships between landowners and conservation organization together for the birds and the public at large to make both systems work better. Conservation easements with BirdScape partners benefit bird conservation via riparian buffers, rotational grazing, native grass and wildflower restorations, and bird-friendly mowing practices.
Organic produce works side-by-side with habitat enhancement including native meadows resulting in expanded bird populations, as well as diversifying insect communities. With these ongoing practices, we will see the benefits more every year with increased shrubland species and providing habitat year-round. We also receive better soil health, extended grazing opportunities, boosted vegetation productivity, and increased grassland bird nests, as well as organic and bird friendly meat.
Lands are opened up to birders, who monitor increases in bird populations through eBird listings. Hay times have been slightly altered to provide both for grazing animals and birds’ fledged young, which also assists biologists with their crucial work to help birds proliferate and bring their numbers back from critically negative counts.
When native grasses are left unmowed for the winter, they provide thick cover, protecting birds both from weather and predators. These nutrient rich seeds sustain birds through some of the worst storms, which are now increasing.
Rarely seen sparrows like Fox, Savannah, and American Tree flock to these regions to take advantage of the food sources. Northern Harriers and Short-eared Owls also use these fields to roost and use natural protective, domed shelters. If we feed them, they will come.
These are good practices that will help return our bounty of birds that we had two hundred years ago. Natural lightening will take care of keeping critical lands managed like they were in the past, and shrubs and plants will remain at the optimum levels for these birds to take advantage of necessary resources to thrive once again in harmony.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
