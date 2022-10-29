Birding Today: Florida Scrub Jay a vanishing bird

As much the wistful legacy of a century past, Mark Jerome Walters crafts his research on his grandfather, as he does on the heyday of the Florida Scrub-Jay, a scientific work of the Florida Scrub Jay: Field Notes on a Vanishing Bird.
He begins his work on Florida’s sole endemic, many of which always began as a rarity by the time that they were noticed, be it the Carolina Parakeet, the Dusky Seaside Sparrow, the nearly lost Ivory-billed Woodpecker, as well as the Passenger Pigeon and insects, fish, and more, Walters provides us the naked truth of what humanity has wrought over better than the century.
With the kiss of the Industrial Revolution, came the geologic Anthropocene age, an at present fictional era showing how human actions have been the dominant influence on both climate and the environmental changes experienced by the world.
For the scrub-jay, we are walked through phosphate development in Duette and Mosaic, Moody Branch Preserve, just five minutes west of Duette, through the bird banding importance of the Florida Scrub-Jay, as well as historic banding data by none other than David Gordon of Quest Ecology.
We learn about Lake Wales Ridge own Archbold Biological Station and the painstaking mapping of scrub-jays since 1969. This was an area where the survival prospects for the scrub-jays were better than most, with the much endangered and rare habitat for plants coinciding with the needs of our presently beloved bird. It was at that time that one of the most important keys for their survival was excellent scrub management intertwined with appropriate genetic diversity.
We are introduced to the well-known director (1995), John Fitzpatrick, recently retired from Archbold, who now directs Cornell Lab of Ornithology.
Reed Bowman comes alive in our eyes, discussing the impacts of the urbanization study at Placid Lakes Estates. Here, juvenile jay populations were 50 percent lower than in the wild due to the residential usage of chemicals affecting scrub-jay protein sources.
We are then whisked away to the magical Gould Road Tract where there were about 400 Florida Scrub-Jay families.
Through the data obtained over the years of research, separate populations and a recovery plan for survival was begun, as well as the prospects for translocation.
In 1987, the species was sadly listed as threatened, but we must not permit it to go the way of the Dusky Seaside Sparrow at Disney World where the few surviving birds were lost in a storm and a previously breached cage, confidential information obtained through another credible source.
These days, we find a plan in effect to allow fire suppression as a normal course for scrub-jay enhancement, as well as strongholds in the state to perhaps strengthen the propagation and scrub habitat for the bird that we will try to keep alive as a success story that Florida so desperately needs in keeping this species alive.
Nine and a half stars out of 10 for Florida zoology and students of Florida Scrub-Jay research material.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.