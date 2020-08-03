Birding Today: Food helps determine House Finch colors

Several weeks previous, writer discussed the Red Canary, a domestic semi-genetically engineered bird from centuries prior. The big secret to its coloration was through food, which was not learned until the end of the experiment, which of course, was the end to the means. It took quite a period of time to learn the simplest of facts.
History tends to follow this direction, though only a single wild bird was involved in this simple naturally occurring event. Native to the western part of the United States, the ubiquitous House Finch moved easterly and into Hawai’i. These generally permanent residents from the north and eastern portions of our country may migrate south. Their original residence included Mexico and the southwest, though they were introduced to the east in the 1940s due to a marketing ploy in New York City for Hollywood Finches.
Unsurprisingly, House Finches enjoy many seeds and fruits, both wild and obtained from the kindness of feeder hosts.
A careful observation of male House Finches will net some interesting flavors of coloration with some more orange and yellow than the customary red wash. The same as the Red Canary, the color comes from some of those differing fruits that the birds choose. These carotenoids, which carrots also possess, are the key ingredient to these unusual rainbow colors. Note the photo graciously provided and used with permission from Day Scott of Wyoming.
When birds molt, the diet will determine the color of its fresh feathers. If its diet lacks specific pigmentation, the individual will project orange, yellow, or all three, including the normal red.
Naturally, these oddities, like leucistics (missing some natural pigment), raise a deep awareness that the bird may be a little different and perhaps cause a second glance. Some birders or property owners may feel that it could be another species altogether. If one compares the unusual “species” with another normal bird nearby, that simply could solve that dilemma. It also raises questions as to how common this anomaly might be and interest the observer in other aspects of birds like genetic influence.
Albinism is a mutation that prevents only melanin production, which causes the animal to be white with pink eyes.
Other unusual aspects of oddity include deformed bills or "bald" individuals due to an abnormal molt, feather placement, disease, or environmental causes.
Years ago, in New York, other reasons were suggested for multiple birds of assorted species being so afflicted with bald heads on the same feeder. Crows are known to pick head feathers from others, but it is more common within their own species. Another plausible answer given was that birds are unable to preen this unreachable area where mites will readily attack, hence the unusual result. Either the mites move to another bird or continue south from the head.
There you have it. Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding!
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
