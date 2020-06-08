Birding Today: Grasshopper Sparrow has lost about a quarter of its range

One of several iconic birds of the Great Plains is the Grasshopper Sparrow.
Breeding aged males commonly sing from a conspicuous location — a fencepost, barbed wire, or the apex of a bush or tall weed. In some portions of their range, they will even turn up in old weedy fields and hayfields, seasonally wet meadows, or within clover or alfalfa.
This flat-headed sparrow with the short tail sounds more like a grasshopper than a bird and may escape notice for this reason. If it isn’t singing, it remains out of view. If frightened, it escapes low to the ground, then dives for cover.
Feeding upon insects and seeds, it favors its namesake, as well as beetles, ants, earthworms, spiders, and many other similar sources.
It has lost about a quarter of its range, nearly disappearing from Texas, as well as losing quite a bit of area in the central east, due to pastures reverting back to woodland. It is gaining ground in the central states and the Boreal Forest region, as well as the Midwest and the southwest part of the Great Lakes.
During Audubon’s lifetime, the Grasshopper Sparrow was common from Maine to Maryland. Agriculture forced them east following land clearance in the Midwest for purposes of agriculture.
The species is known to breed with the Savannah Sparrow, and it is probable that they may hybridize with the Song Sparrow.
The adult is short-tailed and appears stocky with a strong bill. It also has a bright orange supraloral area with black crown stripes and a bold eye ring. It has some streaking on the sides with a light buffy breast.
The Florida subspecies, a priority bird, often resides within stunted saw palmetto or dwarf oak with sparse grass amid bare ground. They have very limited range, and are flirting with endangerment there. It was feared that the species would not hang on much longer, due to the loss of its exclusive and natural dry prairie habitat in central and south Florida. Most of the prairie loss revolved around conversion to domestic pasture grasses, which supports cattle. They also require specialist prairie that needs to burn every two years and have nearly no trees or brush.
However, there was good news for the 2020 breeding season, which has not yet been completed. In 2019, the Florida Grasshopper Sparrow Working Group went from the last 60 original birds adding more than 25 additional captive reared and released sparrows. Researchers have recently discovered nests of eight captive reared birds, while the parents have also successfully fledged young, possibly exceeding touch-and-go expectations. The most exciting news is the fact that these birds can breed in the wild, possibly reducing the inevitable extinction that they faced just the year prior. This means that the birds still must be monitored and supported. We don’t want to take the same risks and inaction that the Dusky Seaside Sparrow suffered through mistakes of Florida’s past.
Even through a pandemic, the subspecies is winning.
