Birding Today: Grebes found in Oklahoma in fall and winter

The grebes are a very unusual group of birds. Grebe means “feet at the buttocks.” They all sleep with the neck across the back and the bill pointing ahead. Grebes also rarely walk and only a few steps at a time, due to positioning of the legs at the rear of the bodies. These waterbirds consume numerous feathers of their own, which may protect their digestive tracts from indigestible materials. Young grebes ride upon their parents’ backs, as it is much easier to keep them safe and under wraps.
Oklahoma has several grebes that can be seen in both fall and winter.
The Pied-billed Grebe is reminiscent of a submarine, which can make its identification easy from a distance, watching them sink into the water if wary. These round waterbirds have silver and thick black-ringed bills in summer. They tend to hide within vegetation upon quiet waters, eating both vegetable and protein foods. They are found in our state year round and nest here. The young may appear to be another species, as they sport striping in their facial plumage, as well as an unstriped tan bill.
The Horned Grebe can be a staple during Oklahoma winters. This black-and-white winter bird has a distinctive white-tipped bill, usually white neck, red eyes, and longer body than its Pied-billed cousin. The feathery yellow horns can be seen in spring and summer behind the eyes that it can raise and lower at will.
The Eared Grebe frequents southern Oklahoma, wintering and foraging upon open water from small shallow ponds to more open waters. This grebe sports a peak over its eye, a dusky-colored neck, and a dark tip on its bill. It is also slightly smaller than the Horned Grebe.
Telling Eared and Horned Grebes apart can be challenging from the rear. The horned will have the most white showing on the sides of the head, while the eared has a smaller and rounder head.
Red-necked Grebes are very uncommon, though they have appeared in many areas of Oklahoma over the years. These birds winter off both coasts and are known to make landfall during inclement weather. The largest of the grebes, it is much larger than the Horned Grebe, with a large and thick yellow bill usually angled down. It will have a dull brownish neck with a pale ear patch late fall and in the winter as a first winter bird. The neck is thicker than any other grebe species. The non-breeding adult has more defined white at the ear-patch and the throat. This night migrant will only go over land, while it sometimes travels along coasts or over water by daylight in large flocks. When upon water waiting out bad weather, they will often be observed in the vicinity of other species of grebes.
Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding!
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
