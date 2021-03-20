Birding Today: How to set up a small blind for viewing birds

Spring migrants are on their way to visit, some of which are already in Texas. Fewer still are in our throes, but get ready for the early birds. We WILL have more through the season.
When writer was in Texas a couple of years ago, I sat in a small wooden blind, and what nets more birds than just great setups is dripping water (every second or so) and puddles. When neotropical migrants hear water, that’s where they go to wet their whistles. Top stopover points are what matter to feed and obtain necessary rest. The secret is to know when they will appear and to be set up for them with a water drip system and good quiet habit that has food.
Set yourself up with a dripping trickle in a shallow pool or use the old metal trash can lid with a drip from a gallon milk jug hanging on a tree. Puncture the milk jug at the top to allow air flow and adjust a hole in the bottom to allow appropriate drip on the metal trash can suspended on a couple of 2-by-2s that will drip into the edge of the largest terra cotta saucer that you can find at Lowe's, Home Depot or your favorite nursery. Cover the edges and surrounding area with wet leaves and small sticks. You can even do the same setup in the field with a portable blind. Just get in that parched hotspot early so you don’t disturb those pre-dawn arriving migrants.
Practice will make perfect in your yard first, so you know how to do your setup in the field. Make everything look as natural as possible, and when it is to your liking, take it out in an appropriate area.
When at home, your drip needs to be around vegetation, shrubs, trees, a rock or stick pile where birds can hide if need be. A good indicator is the hawk that sees the birds piling into your yard. Make sure there is an assortment of feeders filled to the brim with various foods and no-melt suet. This is how we keep the birds happy. Slather a peanut butter and Crisco mix on tree limbs, which your native birds will also love, as migrants go with the flow. If no native birds are there, migrants won’t go, either. You have to be their only area option.
This works wonders in parched areas in dry forest, campgrounds, and known breeding zones. Set up your blinds a few days in advance, have a chair in there for your comfort set to the proper level and bring in your camera and gear very early morning when you will be using your blind.
Reap the benefits and enjoy your time with the birds. After all, you spent a lot of time perfecting your technique for the best possible outcome. Writer has enjoyed capturing moments with Swainson’s Thrush, Rose-breasted Grosbeak, Yellow and Black-and-White Warblers, Lincoln’s Sparrow, and others.
Happy birding!
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
