BIRDING TODAY: Icterids build variety of nests

A truly continental bird is a member of the icterids, a multispecies family, of which a most misunderstood and unwelcome member exists. The Brown-headed Cowbird has been mentioned by writer a few times over the years, and Molothrus is most common in breeding season in open or patchy woodlands, forming tight flocks within the blackbird clan.
Surprisingly, the icterids construct an assortment of nests, from the Bobolink’s flimsy structure to the long-lasting weave of the orioles.
Numerous theories exist and are expounded upon by those learned in such inner circles from the theory that the species may have once built a nest and the query always has been how it lost that fundamental ability. It could be as general as the fact that it benefitted the species to exist in this manner through secondary parasitic behavior.
We are aware that the Shiny Cowbird of South Florida has a poor habit of egg waste, though it will rarely construct a nest, always unsuccessful, and may well have just lost that old habit through lack of use. It was simply no longer necessary. The only difference between it and the Brown-headed Cowbird is that the latter is not egg-wasteful.
The Bronzed Cowbird of Texas, or the red-eyed cowbird is involved mostly with partial migration, where few will go south for our winter. These individuals victimize very few birds, in comparison to the Brown-headed Cowbird and tend to choose related orioles, as well as other family members and few birds of the southwest persuasion. For practical purposes, we’ll just indicate that normal victims are generally orioles, as this bird favors the southwest.
We are aware that cowbirds associate with cattle and provide a symbiotic service, as such — they get to consume the insects that the moving cows stir, and they will also eat the pesty beasts that irritate the well-being of the cattle, very similar to the honorable Cattle Egret.
Yet another common behavior for the cowbird is its roosting habits with other cowbirds and starlings, where the starlings will roost atop the tree and the cowbird will be just below them. However, in the hinterlands of the north, they’ll roost alone, many times in thick coniferous trees and thickets or the widespread grass of meadows and plains regions.
The cowbird has been long despised for disrupting nesting habits of birds that turned into endangered species as a result of their behavior and host susceptibility for this practice. As examples, we nearly lost our Black-capped Vireo and Kirtland’s Warbler to their behaviors, but it was easier than thought to control this activity once we understood the behavior of the host. Through this research, continuing to serve the needs of the predated bird, it can be kept under control, but will still require future monitoring practices.
Keep in mind that only a biologist or licensed individual is permitted to remove and/or destroy cowbird eggs in a nest other than their own.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
