Birding Today: Identifying birds in the fall

Birders should not have to be challenged by warblers in the spring or the fall. Granted, autumn tends to be a little harder for identification, but once we are aware of a few easy steps, it will make birding so much better when one’s confidence is boosted. Birds molt during this time, so those songs and duller plumage may be a little more challenging, it is not impossible.
It is also not-so-common knowledge that some of these birds don’t always follow the same flyway that they do in spring. Don’t let that be a deterrent.
The Orange-crowned Warbler sometimes winters in the southern states, but many others head a little further south. However, there will be plenty of them to ID in the west, as well as in our own Oklahoma. They will still retain their white or yellow eye arcs, as well as yellow undertail feathers that they sport in the spring.
The Nashville Warbler can be seen in both the east and the west, heading both into as well as surrounding Mexico. Older birds hug the inland routes, while the first-years prefer coastal trajectories between late August and October. This fall individual sports a gray head with a yellow throat and breast, is built slimly, and will be generally located foraging within trees.
The Canada Warbler has a more intense necklace, gray upperparts, and facial black in the spring. During the fall, we’ll notice that clear unbroken eye ring. The fall adult female is still similar to her spring counterpart, while the fall first year male may sport a more contrasted necklace and black in the face, but is generally unseperable. The first year fall female is duller than the adult female and first year male with the diagnostic olive glow to the upperparts minus the plumage black. They will have pink legs no matter what time of year, as well as missing wingbars and white undertail coverts.
Wilson’s Warbler spring male will sport a diagnostic black cap, be small-billed, have pink legs and own a long dark tail. In the fall, note the facial contrast and the presence, shape, and extent of the black cap. This bird will be found countrywide heading directly south, and remember that there are three subspecies. Nearly all pusilla females show no black cap in the fall, while western chryseola and pilkeolata adult females show a partial black cap, making them difficult to distinguish from males and the first year female.
The Palm Warbler is a tail-pumper, owns low contrast wing bars, and yellow undertail coverts no matter if in spring or fall. They migrate generally in the eastern half of the country. There are two distinct subspecies, eastern (yellow) and western (brown). Fall birds will not be sexable or ageable, though some first year birds can be duller. Some birds can show odd patterning which could indicate a hybrid or some other mechanics that cannot be determined.
Take this start and see if it helps in fall identification.
Happy birding!
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.