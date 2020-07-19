Birding Today: Journaling can help beginning birders

Writer has heard from several “new” birders over the years, and they are harder on themselves than they should be. Seeking one’s own path is a personal journey, and should be encouraged, yet many have had no guidance on this voyage. Many of these “beginning” birders know a lot more than they think.
Nature is a many splendored catchall for numerous things. Several years previous, I observed a naturalist’s handiwork with journaling, which she posted on a regional butterfly identification site. She is very artistic and just viewing her work and notes impressed me by what she really received by looking at a single butterfly. The drawings were meticulously done, as she keeps this information long term. It was so detailed and colored to rival the drawings displayed in a professionally illustrated field guide. Every marking was shown and accentuated drawing attention to the delicate lines for cocoon, larva, and the final being itself. She even knew where she found the subject 20 years later.
Then I came across a young birder who journaled with even more detail and included the questions and answers that she had about the bird at the time, as well as her own quest for knowledge and the steps that she took within herself to solve the mystery. It made me proud to see the tenacity and soul within this individual, who will continue this quest and delve deeply into the natural world with both feet long term.
What should a new birder really do? The answer is that if there is nobody to cultivate those thoughts that inevitably occur, journaling is the perfect way to go. Hopefully, if a new birder is reading this column, it is important that they feel welcome to question this columnist as deeply as they need for any help that they feel that they need.
Additionally, children need to be steered with a patient and experienced teacher, as not every adult is committed to or able to provide examples that help them understand what they are seeking, since they may not really know themselves. Patience makes children even more interested.
It is the same as the adult that doesn’t know where to turn and resorts to baring their souls on a birding site asking for the help that other birders don’t have the time or the ability to cultivate. Do consider this an open invitation to GISS — general impression, shape, and size of birds. Just being armed with those four letters will carry you farther than you think possible.
By looking at a bird’s body parts, like the bill shape, the overall look of the bird, color of legs, and behavior will help you narrow that bird down to the family. Once you learn that process, half the battle is won. Then it is time to fine-tune that information to an ID. That’s where photos and drawings tend to come in very handy.
Try that on for size and let me know if it helps.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
