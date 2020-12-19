Birding Today: Juncos appear in different colors

The beauty of sparrows is that so many of them head south for the winter right into the arms of southern U.S. residents. It is a boon for us, as we get to see the birds that escape for breeding purposes, BUT we get to see some of their lives, which are really secret.
The Dark-eyed Junco is one of those mystery birds. As if sparrows are not hard enough to decipher, what’s even harder are the races or subspecies of the dark-eyed. Specifically, the Oregon, Slate-colored, and Cassiar’s Juncos can surprise the discerning birder even further.
Writer photographed the first Oregon Junco encountered in Wyoming in the fall. The best photo possible was obtained, as it was known that this subspecies would eventually appear at my favorite birding venue. It was also necessary that we obtain a clear photo for easy classification in the future.
The bird appeared early in the South, as did Cassiar’s Junco, both forms of the Slate-colored Junco. Easy-peasy, right? That could not be further from the truth.
The easy part revolved around the short trill that most junco races make. However, when one appears in the binoculars, get it in the lens and get a good photo, due to nuances.
The Oregon Junco is supposed to appear in December or later, but nothing says that we will evict the bird if it comes early. There is the pale adult and the dark adult, AND they have the dark, sooty CONVEX hood with the full reddish back AND the pinkish-brown flanks. It is basically found in the west.
The Slate-colored Junco varies from dark brown to dark gray with little or no contrast between the head and body. It is observed all over the U.S.
The cismontanus variant or Cassiar’s Junco, has gray STRIPING in the back with brown and on its sides with a dull cream coloration. This bird comes from an intergrade zone and can be similar to the slate-colored bird with a distinct black head. The distinction includes the fact that if the sides and back are not clean either way, they fall under intermediates.
Writer has also seen a photo from an Oklahoma City resident that appears to be an intergrade White-winged Junco with white wing bars. The hood and face in a pure bird is uniform gray and generally a lighter gray than the slate-colored. Most of them appear slightly north around the lowlands of Colorado and reside year round in northern Wyoming lowlands to Montana in a thin strip. It would make sense that the subspecies has also infiltrated Oklahoma.
Photograph all unusual looking juncos, as it could be your key to a new finding. As it is, many of the unusual junco variants lie in mystery when they appear in winter. The next question is what routes do they take when it is time to breed? Food for thought.
Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding!
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
