Birding Today: Laysan Albatrosses prefer Hawaii

I gave a brief overview about Wisdom The Laysan Albatross as one of the oldest wild breeding birds in a previous column. She is still going strong in her 70s. She put Midway Atoll National Wildlife Refuge on the map as one of the most famous breeding colonies, but today we expound upon the nature of the species and a newer colony.
Laysan albatrosses prefer the islands of Hawaii, where they gather in a few colonies to mate and raise one chick to adulthood. It takes six months for a young bird just to leave the nest.
The species is so intent upon raising chicks, some are so unusual in the fact that they will sometimes pair with another female due to necessity.
Kaena Point in Oahu hosts such a mixed colony. The albatrosses of Hawaii have been documented by biologists for over a century, but it was not until 2008 that it was learned that the largest proportion of homosexual birds were there.
It sometimes takes years for these birds to court with dance to choose their first mate, which is generally a lifelong partner. However, they can choose to take a male partner after a couple of breeding seasons, or not at all.
The Laysan Albatross is only capable of laying one egg each breeding year, due to energy constraints. It was discovered that multiple nests at Kaena Point contained either a second egg or it was out of the nest, but nearby. These supernormal clutches had been periodically documented in Hawaii since 1919, unexplained.
Finally, feathers were taken from both birds in super clutches, DNA tests were completed, and blood samples were taken. This was done four separate times and in 2004, the public was informed that nearly one-third of the nests at Kaena Point were female-female pairs, which has been running consistently since then.
This area has been a nest site since the late 1980s and is protected against predators and disturbance with permanent fencing. Offspring from large, congested colonies on human-free islands like Midway and Laysan became home to young females who began this process. New colonies generally have a shortage of males, and since single parenting in not optional, adaptation occurred by using a male from an existing couple as a sperm donor.
Both females may lay eggs, but only one will survive, as one female nests and the brood patch is only large enough to warm one egg.
The reproductive rate for same sex couples is about half of a heterosexual couple, which is due to nest abandonment. The egg layer must leave for three weeks to replenish her body from the toll of the egg-laying process, while the other bird sits on the egg, and not all of them can physically do that due to extreme hunger. If it can be done, the fledging rates are just as high as the standard couple.
This shows the power of will against challenge, flexibility of roles in nature, and innovation.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
