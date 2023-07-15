Poison berries are attractants to birds during migration when they are desperately hungry. Any berry or host plant with the word “poison” connected with it, should not be eaten, touched by humans, or other people allowed to be in the area during its removal or burning. Period.
However, these generally white or red berries (like sumac) are clearly for the birds, so much so, you can find target birds eating them, so they do bear watching. Sumac is also a fruit and a spice, often used in cooking, as well as a treatment for ulcers.
These most frightening leaves and berries contain a substance called urushiol, which can easily cause one to contract contact dermatitis, which writer is told is very unpleasant, but as a birdwatcher, it will get you your quarry. You’re welcome, though you must do the hard work yourself. Just don’t touch any part of the plant.
The deciduous woody vine or shrub poison ivy (berries) are enjoyed by woodpeckers, Northern Bobwhite, Eastern Phoebe, Cedar Waxwing, Tufted Titmouse, American Robin, Yellow-rumped Warbler, Ruby-crowned Kinglet, Gray Catbird, California Towhee, grosbeaks, Wild Turkey, grouse, Brown Thrasher, and more.
Over the centuries, birds have planted many of their own foods. It thrives in disturbed conditions, reminiscent of how people have treated the landscape. Perhaps it is why it and birds may have a symbiotic relationship.
Native (poison) sumac can be found for sale, as a deciduous tree or shrub and it can self spread with a little help from birds. It is known for its hairy, red fruit and it will entice Eastern Bluebird, American Goldfinch, American , Black-capped Chickadee, Blue Jay, Downy Woodpecker, Evening Grosbeak, Gray Catbird, Hermit Thrush, Northern Cardinal, Northern Flicker, Northern Mockingbird, Pileated Woodpecker, Red-eyed Vireo, Wild Turkey, chickadees, and Veery.
Bittersweet (poisonberry or woody nightshade is a semi-woody vine that contains the poisonous alkaloids that will cause great injury to humans and livestock with its red berries. Woodpeckers, California Quail, Tule elk, black bears, wood rats, black-tailed deer, rabbits, voles, and chipmunks love it. It is a soil stabilizer and keeps invasive plant species from spreading with its own ubiquitous nature.
Poisonwood grows as a large evergreen shrub or tree in pinelands and sandy areas near salt water in both the Keys and throughout southern Florida. Its fruit is yellow to orange, one-half inch in length.
Its only redeeming feature due to urushiol is that it attracts the Bahamian Parrot, Bahamian and giant swallowtails, Florida white butterfly, the mangrove skipper, and the rare White-crowned Pigeon during its nesting season.
This plant can inflict physical reactions due to its high urushiol content and could even require a hospital stay for extremely allergic individuals.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
