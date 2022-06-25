Birding Today: Limpkins could make their way to Oklahoma

This is the year that the Limpkin has become discussed more than the Burrowing Owl.
It was once thought that these birds favored native apple snails (Pomacea paludos) in Florida, but they soon became just as interested, if not more so, in the South American aquarium giant subspecies (P. maculata), which availed itself more. As you know, the aquarium trade or its customers may have dumped what was not needed or wanted into local Florida waterways to dispose of them.
The Limpkin is native to central and southern Florida and also eats three other local freshwater snail species, five kinds of freshwater mussels, frogs, lizards, worms, crayfish, grasshoppers, aquatic midges, and insects to keep themselves fed, not necessarily in that order.
Through eBird data, it is also easy to learn that the first sightings of the Limpkin out of its range were in Waukomis Lake in Mississippi in 1956 (3), and a single individual in Howard County, Maryland in 1985. Two singles appeared in both Tennessee and North Carolina in the late '90s, followed by three singles in Virginia, Louisiana, and Ohio eight to 10 years later. Oklahoma saw its first loner at Red Slough in McCurtain County in 2020 with Texas reporting one in Fort Bend County in 2021.
It was becoming clear that we were beginning to observe range expansion or irruptions, assuming that it was due to invasive apple snails once again, but there was one caveat — Oklahoma’s Limpkins were eating mussels, according to all that observed them on OK Birds in mid-May and June. One gentleman even questioned whether or not the invasive apple snail was even here in Oklahoma. That was a fair question.
It is also fair to note that Limpkins will travel for food when Florida is seeing overly dry conditions, and the initial aquarium dumps could not account for the large numbers of snails that are being seen, unless they are assumed in all states. Their key appears to be over-reproduction.
Though not known when the invasive snails first appeared after Florida, it was later discovered that snail population growth appeared to be consuming submerged aquatic vegetation at an alarming progression. There is also the fact that these mollusks may be moving at a higher rate due to flood conditions and loftier winds. Rumor has it in Florida that the submerged vegetation is unable to use nutrients any longer, which could conceivably cause algae blooms. We are also looking at the fact that these invasives have no predators other than larger waterbirds like the Limpkin and possibly larger amphibians, while the eggs are toxic as so indicated by their coloration.
By 2017, Louisiana had Limpkins trying to save their state with increasing numbers from the invasive giant apple snail. Many states have followed suit in 2021 with Limpkin sightings as a result of possible invasive apple snails.
Time will tell what happens with the South American aquarium snails. Maybe some will even appear in Oklahoma.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
