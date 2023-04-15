"Among Penguins, A Bird Man In Antarctica" by Noah Strycker gives the reader a personal account with life among explorers, bird experts, and those that endure extreme weather.
It takes a special person to handle hardship, but when one is obsessed, it doesn’t matter.
Few claim to know wind chills at -40 and wind speeds of 85 miles per hour. When your specially constructed tent for extreme weather conditions implodes, bending the metal poles like toothpicks, you are happy that you were not in the 36-hour storm in it. For three months, you live without showers, flush toilets, or laundry facilities for the experience.
Your consolation prize is close contact with Adelie and Emperor Penguins, Waddell Seals, South Polar Skuas, Snow Petrels, Northern Fulmars, Minke and Killer Whales, and more.
Your home with two other researchers will be at Crozier, the only individuals seen once you are left there, much like researchers last century.
You are a penguin census taker, including their young once they are hatched. Learning to corral birds for vital statistics can be tricky and some of the ‘tweens, or two and three year old penguins, can be hard to handle, delivering painful flipper blows.
Terrain is hazardous, and one wrong step even with crampons can net you a broken leg. It is quickly learned never to trust a penguin, because they can go anywhere and not have far to fall, unlike humans. Area M is your responsibility to record breeder’s flipper numbers, but when it is time to band your chick, you will be treated to the best way to corral numbers of them because a thousand birds take time, even though you are provided extra assistance up to the last minute. Your transportation will be strictly for your heavy gear, a one-mile trip from your base camp.
Paired penguins take turns with egg incubation, while a mate goes to sea for food. When in the colony, it is difficult for the birds to remain clean due to fresh guano, and the unfortunates that were forced to nest in not-so-ideal conditions add frozen mud. After several days at sea, the returning mate was easy to spot, as they were pristine from seawater, but not you.
In these colonies, dead penguins do not decompose. They just pile, dispersed only through scavenger skuas. Some of the freeze-dried carcasses might be thousands of years old.
There were some redeeming features in this research project, including a couple of penguins of note for their unusual coloration including unrelated Adelie Penguins Blondie and Blackie. Blondie had gone years without a mate, and finally met one to provide the egg and help raise a normal-colored chick to adulthood. Blackie was an all-black female with a separate mate.
Ingenuity permitted an easy way to weigh these penguins with plastic fencing and one entrance, simply walking over the scale. Some of the birds with flipper implants were scanned for data automatically stored on a computer.
Could you handle this ordeal? Read it…
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
