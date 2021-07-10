Birding today: Local governments paramount to survival, proliferation of native birds

Homeowners often are discouraged by the cities in which they live from supporting pollinators with landscape practices that rely on turf grass and non-native plants, which reduces natural ecosystems and biodiversity in their regions.
Land management will reverse our wildlife crisis by being naturally chemical free and native to our specific environs. Native plants will provide quality habitat by the reduction of pesticide needs and rainwater runoff. Natives are naturally resistant through built-in defenses to local weather conditions and more adaptable to changing climate.
This is taught by certified wildlife habitat specialists like Audubon and the National Wildlife Federation, as well as specialty horticulturalists. This is why specific birds migrate through the Great Plains, deserts of Arizona, and the Appalachian Trail of the east coast, as well as many other prime hotspots. South Padre Island of Texas, the Desert Museum of Arizona, and the sage steppe region of Wyoming are also top areas for migrant specialists. These birds require specific resource needs found in their native habitats.
City ordinances can be changed in all of our communities to positively alter landscape practices that will provide important benefits to our migrant and native wildlife. The endangered monarch butterfly can be helped through the removal of milkweed from many non-native plant lists, as many ordinances require its removal as a detrimental species.
City and local governments are paramount to the survival and continued proliferation of our native birds, butterflies, and mammals in each ecosystem that we all reside within. Our towns and cities can all benefit from more pollinators, the 3Bs (birds, bats, and bees) and easily attract and retain them with native pollinator gardens placed in strategic locations that are home to nearby natural water sources.
Native fruit, wild berry-bearing shrubs, pollinator attractants like columbine, butterfly bush, raspberry or mulberry bushes depending upon where we all live can make a great impact in just a short five-year period of time to increase our personal ecosystems. Though blackberry and other spreading plants can easily take over a garden, we can seek the assistance of our local ag extension services before we plant on how to keep them in a contained area to satiate birds and other animals that pollinate.
The Black Swamp Observatory, Chincoteague, the Ding Darling National Wildlife Refuge, Presque Isle State Park, and so many other birding oases were cared for in order to retain their special features that the birds return for year after year.
You can do the same on a smaller level that would help so much and save the wildlife that we all love to proliferate and continue to return to us so that we can all benefit from them. Life is a dream, but it is also within reach to small scale gardeners and professional horticulturalists that cater to their own ecoregions.
For more ideas, contact your local forestry service, ag extension office, subscribe to wildlife friendly gardening magazines, and remember there is no limit to what you can do.
