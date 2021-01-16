Birding Today: Long-eared Owls often found at winter roost sites

Non-breeding Long-eared Owls can be found year-round in small parts of the US, including Mexico and the west coast, as well as parts of the Midwest and Atlantic states. These medium-sized slender and stately raptors have similar coloration to the Great Horned Owl, but with a more strongly streaked pattern below.
These nimble flyers often seem to have a surprised expression due to long ear tufts that usually point upward like exclamation points.
They are rare and often found at winter roost sites where a single or several birds can hide in dense foliage, especially in evergreens and willow thickets. Keep watch for the characteristic whitewash telltale signs.
This silent flyer gains remarkable hearing from asymmetrical ear openings working in tandem with the sound-catching facial disks. Flight feathers with fringed edges and down make the flight silent and deadly to small prey. The hoot of the male can be heard up to 0.7 mile.
They sometimes forage in open habitats and look similar to Short-eared Owls. The easiest way to tell the two species apart is the heavy crossbars and striping that extends from the chest to the lower belly. On male birds, the underside of the wing appears to be more white, while on the female the underwing coverts are deeply buff. The upper side of the wing shows a buff patch at the primary base, which is more broken by dark barring. Outer primary tips are more solidly black with plain gray upon the back and to the primaries.
The Short-eared Owl is the most frequently seen in winter over the continental US, Cuba, and Hispaniola, among the most frequent observed in daylight.
The most conspicuous features are black-rimmed yellow-eyes, rarely seen ear tufts, and pale facial disk. They are more often seen flying than perched. Their usual behavior is coursing back and forth over fields and marshes. The best identification feature is the contrast between the darker streaked breast and the very pale belly. They show more contrast on the upper side of the wing, with a more conspicuous buff patch at the primary base, as well as a noticeable pale trailing edge on the wing. Look for the black wingtips and the black mark at the wrist on the pale underwings.
Female short-eareds are generally darker than the male of the species.
Short-eared Owls tend to congregate in areas with large populations of small rodents, making them variable from year to year. Seek them out where the Northern Harrier hunts by day. In the early evening, at dawn and sometimes on cloudy days, they could appear as early as noon. Don’t let the gliding and flapping make you suspect another bird in your midst, or the vaguely circular or criss-cross route, as it may return.
Short-ears are one of the few birds that benefits from strip mining. It will nest on replanted and reclaimed mines south of its normal Boreal breeding range.
Now that you know where to find these less observed birds, stake your claim.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
