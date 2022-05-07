Birding Today: Make your yard safe for birds

Some of the best ways to help birds are very basic, yet they are the most important.
Fresh water is one of the most noteworthy items on the list of bird essentials, and it should be considered similar to a shallow puddle just like in the wild. They prefer their water on the ground, but cats could be a danger in your yard. In that case, have it a few feet above the ground. It is best to have some branches or rocks in the bath to keep the birds from drowning if it is too deep, but many will enjoy taking a bath if necessary.
Water should be changed every couple of days at best, and the birdbath should be cleaned, too. Try not to wait before algae appears on the bottom or walls of the bath, as by then the water is already stale or on its way to getting there. Keep the bath full and watch the birds come in droves!
Are your windows in the area safe for birds? Window strikes are still very common, and glass panes are dangerous, as there are so many windows across the migratory corridor. Windows contribute to the loss of nearly a billion birds each year.
After a window strike, birds often die. Songbirds migrate overnight and lights divert them, as well as create reflections from the windows nearest birds through the other side of the building.
One can use streamers, decals, mylar, or any other deterrent on the outer part of the window and spaces between must be too small for a bird to fly through. Screens or one-way transparent film make the window appear opaque on the outside, but normally not for those viewing inside the home. Even vertical blinds closed most of the way deter collisions, as well as turning off unnecessary lights at night.
Container gardens are fabulous for those that have little space on a patio or very changeable and space efficient.
There are choices of popular berry plants, seeds that grow well in containers, flowering plants, and nectar givers like columbine and trumpet vines.
Even a small pile of sticks and/or leaves can provide shelter and give space for insects to provide sustenance.
A stopover oasis that repurposes objects can provide a second life for many interesting things. Hanging baskets can be made from anything, windowsills can host window boxes filled with bird favorites, and vines can climb the sides of buildings.
Expensive containers are not necessary. They just need the proper drainage for plants and hold soil. One can make second hand unwanted items serve a great purpose for our native and migrant birds, like half barrels, old wheelbarrows, or pedestal sinks. The sky is the limit, just like it is for our birds when they are in flight.
Have fun and send your most interesting creations to aviannovice@aol.com.
You’ll be glad that you took the time for our feathered friends and I know they will make you smile while there.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.