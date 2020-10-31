Birding Today: Many birds being tracked seasonally

A common winter bird that we ALL recall seeing as youngsters is maintaining its range at current temperatures. As you know both through eBird data and observing what is in the skies, we are certainly in for changes, as we are seeing these familiar thrushes heading north. But are current breeders bypassing us NOW? Look to the skies and you’ll answer this query without looking at tables and research papers.
As ubiquitous as these birds are, there’s still a lot that we don’t know. That’s why they are now being tracked seasonally. We know what they are doing and where they are as breeders, but the question still remains as to what they are doing and where they are during the rest of the year in various parts of the country or world.
When we begin tracking birds that were apparent to us over two centuries, we knew that something was amiss. We put GPS tags on birds that had been losing breeding range as a matter of record, as well as birds like Kirtland’s Warbler, because we didn’t know where they wintered and their returning populations were less than when they left. We also did the same with Least Terns, and these birds gave us the same answer: it was weather- and habitat-related. Even though it was a simple answer to a basic question, we found that many other birds are having and still encounter the same problems.
Mist netting birds for research during migration yields many results, as physical exams are conducted. We learn about their health by determining fat stores, their sex, feather condition, blood analysis, and weight. These are all useful for problems under investigation.
If resident species are not doing well in one region, we investigate food sources, pollution, and loss of habitat. With migratory birds, we check their flight paths or wintering sites. This was how we learned that some warblers host males and females in different locations. This all has to do with the strength of environmental health stability with the sexes.
This has become necessary since we have been encountering more severe respiratory diseases since the mid-1960s that jump from animals to people.
It had been discovered that robins and other common birds are reservoirs for Lyme disease, which is spread by ticks. Migratory birds have the power to carry ticks and disease across the continent. Through this data, as well as weather, ecosystems, and climate we forecast threats and outbreaks.
Robins usually have very general breeding site fidelity, so this requires a secondary capture in the spring, but that is easier said than done. Spring heat waves and wildfires throughout the year may compound the problems more.
Through more helpful technology supported by the ICARUS Project, mini-transmitters will increase data collected. Bird locations will be found via the International Space Station, so recapture will be simplified. This technology can even tell us if birds have passed on or if they choose new breeding sites.
