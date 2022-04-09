Birding Today: Migrating birds face numerous dangers

Spring and fall migrations are the most exciting times of year to experience bird diversity. However, it is the most dangerous time of year for birds, due to the threat of window strikes. Here is a listing of some of the most common species that are found dead most often due to overnight window strikes, which is when most songbirds make that journey across the Gulf of Mexico.
The Black-and-white Warbler spends its summers in Canadian and U.S. forests. Another hazard that the species lives with is the threat of forest fragmentation.
Common Yellowthroat males wear a mask like the Lone Ranger and prefer nesting in marshy and weedy areas that are near the ground. A U.S. and Canadian breeder, it can be found everywhere but the driest parts of the country in spring and summer.
The Ovenbird is also affected by cat predation and forest fragmentation. It is named for the shape of its nest, which is covered like a brick oven. Since it is no longer restricted to the east, this noisy, large singer has a speckled belly like much of its kin.
The Brown Thrasher is known for hiding in dense brush where it forages on the ground, tossing leaves and debris to expose invertebrates for its consumption. Its distinctions are in the bright rufous upper parts, long rufous tail, and streaked underparts.
Ruby-throated Hummingbirds, which pack a lot of punch in tiny bodies, are a U.S. and Canadian breeder. It favors thin, long-necked flowers, which also attract tiny insets, but will also get fast energy from hummingbird feeders. Common in wooded areas and woods' edges, it often nests near water.
Foraging mainly on the ground, the Hermit Thrush is common in the brushy understory of forests, especially in pine-oak habitat, and in drier locations than many other thrushes. It is the only thrush seen in North America in the winter.
In some areas, the White-throated Sparrow is sadly famed for being the most common window strike victim. It has two color morphs, the white- and tan-striped varieties. In the spring, it heads north to Canada and the northeastern U.S., where “O, Sweet Canada” fills the air in the boreal forest.
The Bay-breasted Warbler, who exploits the periodic spruce budworm outbreaks, is provided nearly all its breeding range in the boreal forest. As a dual continent resident, the bay-breasted also consumes spiders and tent caterpillars while in the north. When residing in the tropics, they will consume insects when plentiful, but shift to small fruits while in a drier region.
Window strikes can be prevented, no matter if it is a high-rise or a single-story home. Decals like WindowAlert, soap marks, streamers, drawing curtains, or just leaving windows dirty during migration times help combat strikes, as well as the Lights Out Initiative. One billion birds a year have been killed during both spring and fall migrations, and you can help just by telling others how to prevent it.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
