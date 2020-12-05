Classic and widespread in wooded openings like riparian cottonwoods, golf courses, and wooded areas, the Northern Flicker forages on the ground, feeding upon ants, which differentiates it among most woodpeckers. The sticky saliva is alkaline, maybe to counteract the formic acid that ants secrete. This large bird has a long slightly decurved bill and is known for the familiar “keeewwww” and “wicka-wicka-wicka” calls.
There are two forms of the Northern Flicker. The yellow-shafted, or eastern (taiga), and western, or red-shafted, both show a flashing white rump patch while in flight. Both of these varieties of flicker can be seen in the US, while as resident or short-distance migrants, they winter in parts of the southwest, southern Louisiana, portions of Central America, Cuba, and Mexico. In the mountains of the west, this handsome specimen can be found in nearly any forest, including those that have been burned by both natural fires and otherwise. They also enjoy marsh edges and flooded or streamside areas. Breeding birds are seen in the Boreal forest regions, though birds that breed father south generally stay there to weather the winter.
The adult yellow-shafted male sports a gray crown and brown face with a black malar (mustache stripe). The red-shafted adult male has a gray face and red malar, while the female displays a brown crown.
Once considered two different species, the two forms hybridize frequently in wide zones from the Texas Panhandle to Alaska. Hybrids or introgressants can have traits from each of the two forms and some traits that are shared between the two. The red-shafted flicker also hybridizes with the Gilded Flicker, but it is more rare.
The very similar Gilded Flicker is generally found in Arizona and southern Utah. It is smaller and observed within limited areas such as saguaro deserts and riparian woods. Its head patterns are similar to the red-shafted flicker with brownish forehead and gray cheeks, though wing and tail color is like the yellow-shafted flicker with yellow on the underside of wings and tail. The gilded has more black upon the tail than either bird.
Northern Flickers share the drumming habit with other woodpeckers both as territorial defense and communication. This is why woodpeckers are seen and heard drumming upon metal objects for reasons of sound carrying distance.
A nest box will sometimes attract a breeding pair, and even though the species rarely visits bird feeders, they can oftentimes be observed partaking of suet that contains insects, fruit, and seeds in the chill of winter.
For those of you who choose to study this beautiful woodpecker, you’ll have many hours of enjoyment watching its interesting behavior. Sometimes, these birds can be found using the old bank holes of Belted Kingfishers or Bank Swallows.
Early in spring or summer two rival males may face off in a display named the fencing duel while a prospective mate watches. The bills are pointed upward and they bob their heads in time while drawing loops or figure eights in the air.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
