Birding Today: Oklahoma boasts over 10 ecoregions

Oklahoma is one of only four states with a magnificent ecosystem or terrain of over 10 ecoregions. What significance does that have?
Pound for pound and mile for mile, our fair state encompasses more diverse species than most of the states in our country. That is saying a lot. Here we have hardwood forests, the tallgrass and shortgrass prairies, cypress swamps, hardwood forests, crosstimber regions, and more.
The Central Great Plains subclimate is by far the largest region in the state, covering both the north and south. This land contains the largest amount of flora and fauna, and by far, attracts most tourism to our regional area for the diversity that it offers. You will be pleased with sightings of Eastern and Western Meadowlarks, Grasshopper Sparrow, LeConte’s Sparrow in the winter, and our nemesis for many, the American Kestrel.
The High Plains of the West cover the Panhandle and northwest, which is a very unusual transitional area that shares attributes of Colorado and the desert southwestern region. This magical and unusual locale brings the traveler mountain regions and the dry regions of the American Southwest. Along with that comes the most interesting and diverse area with animals found in entirely different ecoregions including the large swaths of buffalo grass that was once common to the Old West, some of the most significant history that one can relate to today. This region gives us the stomping grounds of the magpie, Western Bluebird, Burrowing Owl, and Cactus Wren, just to name a few of the otherworldly animals of the desert. We also cannot forget the bison that once dominated the land.
The Crosstimbers region is the transition between the prairielands and the forested areas of the eastern half of the US. Here we will enjoy the birds and some flora of the transitional east. This area is inclusive of the Mourning Warbler, Eastern Screech Owl, Whip-poor-will, and the occasional Brown Booby, which doesn’t even belong here. One can even get excited now for the expansion of our flying jewels, the hummingbirds that are invading the eastern areas more.
Along the southeast, we share cypress swamps and forests in the South Central Plains. Within this region, flora and fauna spill over into our state and kiss the cheek of the Black-bellied Whistling Duck, Olive-sided Flycatcher, Philadelphia Vireo, Gray-cheeked Thrush, and Kentucky Warbler.
As time progresses, we will also observe many changing attributes of these remarkable terrains of Oklahoma. We will see range expansion of the thrushes, the loss of the breeding Green Heron, and the addition and loss of valuable fish and insects once common in these regions.
Reflect now upon what we have and let’s all work to change our ways so that we may continue to hold onto our present breeders and open our loving arms to those that want to expand their ranges while providing better habitats for the birds that are in danger of extirpation.
Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding!
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
