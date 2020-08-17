Birding Today — Plastics are deadly to birds, fish and us

Plastic components have been part of the biggest boom in the manufacturing industry. They have done a lot of good in helping us use less fuel, keep down costs in manufacturing, especially in cars, and are also a big part of the pharmaceutical industry. However, the road so heavily traveled is now resounding grave words of caution, more than ever before.
Just a decade ago plastic microbeads were a big part of bath and facial scrubs, cosmetics, toothpaste, and soap as exfoliators. In some cases, plastics also added color to lotions as well as smoothness and spreadability. They also appeared in over-the-counter drugs in order to make pills easier to swallow, in biomedical and health sciences in research for microscopy, fluid flows, and analysis, and many other uses.
Currently and for the past several years, they have gained and are surpassing traction in water and detergent bottles, coffee cups, plastic wrap, bags, and frozen food trays. Even though recycling efforts began in 1980, greenhouse gases made leaps and bounds with plastic production, and will continue to do so, as plastic production grows. Only about 9 percent ever made has been recycled.
We have a plastic dam with the ubiquitous pre-production plastic pellets littering the coastal shores of southern and eastern manufacturing plants. Plastic was once manufactured from oil, but fracked gas now holds the present distinction as the main component of choice. With every ebb and flow of the tide, more plastic washes along shorelines and is held into place by dune grasses. Beachgoers find these nurdles sharing space with the top of the sand and make an appearance similar to tiny pearls or fish eggs. Once they are inspected, plastic shines its bald head like any other contaminant.
Birds are suffering from blocked alimentary canals due to plastic, which means that the recently fledged have a shortened life span due to lack of nourishment. This adds to the three billion birds that have ceased to exist over the past five decades.
Shorebirds like the rarer Red Knot, Atlantic Puffins of Scotland, and shearwaters of the South Pacific are losing numbers for this reason. Nurdles that are not eliminated by hand age, crack, and become conduits for more pollutants, which affect additional avian and seafood lives.
The currently manufactured larger nurdles still are washed into oceans, affecting the life and livelihood of food fish, absorb and concentrate pollutants like pesticides, herbicides, and hydrocarbons. Harmful chemicals become a part of the DNA of our food and in turn, we ingest these poisons as well. Research has shown that plastic components are just as much a part of our own bodies as that of any other living animal. Once it is in our bloodstream it stays there forever.
We must become open to solutions for our own well-being.
Residing near plastic supply chains also brings air and water pollution through leaks and other disasters. Cancer risks in the Houston area alone are 25-30% higher than in the wealthier neighborhoods.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
