Birding Today — Resources plentiful for birders

As both serious and novice birders, we have a multitude of resources at our disposal. Anything that could interest us, be it behavior, learning bird calls and songs, the elements of migration, and how to connect with other birders all over the world, it is there.
We can take both university level courses through the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, or we could even make a trip to the library if that is cost prohibitive and use library books or interlibrary loan to feed our appetite for knowledge. Writer’s personal library can rival or surpass what many libraries have in house.
What is even more challenging is keeping up with new data via academic repositories. This can be done if one’s quest for knowledge is so great and there is a lack of data at one’s disposal. Anyone can write papers with solid, provable knowledge and be able to back it up with data and build upon information that others have gleaned over the years. The field of ornithology is still young and there are so many topics with little data.
Until somewhat recently, there was no knowledge on the secretive Agami Heron of Central America regarding its breeding habits. Researchers took it upon themselves to change that. It took a great deal of work and fortitude to capture photographs and other pertinent data on this reclusive bird, which opened new doors on a remarkable species of the humid mangrove denizen. If you wish to learn more, I have opened the door a crack to provide just that opportunity. Please don’t refuse opportunity, as it could be the spark that someone needs to become a student of the secrets of our beautiful birds.
A useful top resource is on the social media platform, specifically Facebook. There are many pages worldwide that will show you what birds are found in any country or region, any flyway that can be desired, and many individuals that will willingly and freely give their knowledge at no charge. Writer has joined many of these topical interest pages, discussing and providing information on these birds as well. If you choose to make friends in another flyway in your own country, those birds can be learned nearly as well as those in your own state. Try it to show just how daring you might be. Your knowledge base will increase.
Even do a search in your own state to see what birdwatching and ornithological pages could be available if this has not been attempted. You could come away with some new birding buddies that aren’t far from where you are and will safely bird with you.
If you require a more structured approach and can afford to do so, there’s always the on line Cornell Lab that will provide a more in depth approach or look into local programs provided by your local universities. If you’re a senior looking into learning more about birds, see if there is a low-cost OLLI educational program in your area.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.