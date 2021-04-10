Birding Today: Robins can help find other birds

How many of you began your objective scientific study of birds using one of the most common of them — the American Robin? It has been said that the robin knows, but knows what?
As a teacher, our most familiar red-breasted individual knows how to listen to the earth to obtain food. Many of you learned this early on, that the robin was not simply showing an inquisitive behavior, it was spot on target for a valuable purpose on keeping it and later, its family alive. Simple behaviors are the most valuable, and the most interesting is the fact that its innate behavior was to keep itself alive. In other words, it was born to be a survivor.
You also learned through additional study, that you did not hurry this bird, or it would call you out with displeasure in its tone. Some of you may have even considered the American Robin a sentinel of sorts, and it is. Operate on its parameters, give it due respect, and it will show you where to find other birds that you seek. It is the standard that we have learned about birds, as we often describe others as larger and smaller than a robin. For example, writer first described the American Pipit as an emaciated robin (without actually having seen it), and others describe the Scarlet Tanager as a robin with a sore throat, and the Rose-breasted Grosbeak is the robin with voice lessons.
The robin is responsible for its clear carol, as it sings in a joyous manner — cheerily, cheerily, cheerily, cheer-up cheerio. It is a perfect rendering. Robins tend to alternate phrases, and if you should recognize dialects at an early stage, you struck a gold mine and the standard for what humans know in this country — where we are each from. You also likely discovered short-term repetitive patterns, liquidity, and tempo, like a budding musician.
You’ve found buzzy notes, a song repertoire, added carols, hissellies at both dusk and dawn, and more, like qui-qui-quis, sharp piik notes, weeps, hawk alarms, thin high whistles, seeees, the slightly irritated tut-tut-tut, but did we hear other things that may or may not have been a robin in the background answering the original bird? I guarantee that if you were astute enough, you saw the hawk that the robin complained about earlier.
If one listens long enough, what happens is that more questions arise in your head about the voice patterns than is solved. So what happens? You listen even more if so inclined to learn more, and of course you do, but not quite enough.
But we guarantee you this—by now you are hooked on birds and with good reason. Did you venture off with other known thrushes, or did you perhaps travel out of the country to meet other thrushes with similar habits? Were some of these habits more environmental, and what about larger/smaller territories, or mating competitions, and how did this stack up with migratory thrushes?
Let me know.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.