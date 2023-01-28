Birding Today: Slow Birding best teacher to locate birds

Through experiences, we become educated in topics of choice, which is how we develop interests. As a youngster, Joan Strassman experienced that and became an educator. Bringing a hobby to the forefront of her interests, she taught herself and others to learn how to teach in an exciting method: how to bird by taking the time to get a feel for common species before we rush off to find rare or difficult to locate birds.
Science is born through experience, and Dr. Strassman possessed the wherewithal to teach others science before she taught the topic, which is how researchers develop. It is an ingrained structure, and this is how scientists use tools and topics for study.
Through this book an educator unfolds, and she gives students a taste on how to study birds by wisely using time. She uses her experiences and neighborhoods to develop her “slow birding” techniques. It also teaches readers to do the same in their regions of the country with common birds that we can relate with.
We are already aware of some of the examples that she uses — birds as commonplace as the American Robin, Dark-eyed Junco, Snow Goose, Yellow-rumped Warbler, and more. She gives us her studies on how to use these birds to our advantage prior to our going to other locales to seek out and study the birds in shorter periods of time. This is how we develop a strategy about the science of ornithology and use it advantageously.
Forest Park is one of her study areas near her home of St. Louis, a large city. No matter where we reside, there is a Forest Park in larger cities, like New York, where we can stop to listen to what is happening around us. Through Slow Birding, we learn how to listen first, so it becomes second nature, and we hear before we take action at our surroundings. Since listening can attune us to inherent dangers, so too, can looking before we leap. Our senses show us when we are safe and when we should exercise caution.
Those simple skills teach us to bird with a purpose, and that is through our senses that we can deduce how to find our birds, even those that we don’t know in foreign countries, just like a paid guide would do in a short period of time by slowing down.
It is already ingrained in us through the study methods in this book on where and how to look for birds, how to slowly scan areas for those that may be more elusive than others, and Slow Birding becomes the best teacher that we will have to locate birds, no matter their habitat.
Through Joan Strassman’s life’s work, we have become wiser and more astute on where and how to seek birds elegantly, wisely, and well. Scopes and binoculars are just the icing on the cake with the correct skills.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
