Birding Today: Spotted Owl continues its decline

Unless one has managed to bird the southwest, Colorado area, or the northern Pacific coastal region, chances are good that you have never encountered the Spotted Owl. I’ll bet you’ve heard about it, though.
Back in the 1990s, there were several news articles about the Pacific Northwest logging operations that helped to endanger this raptor. Another species that was threatening the species’ survival was the Barred Owl through western range expansion. The Barred Owl is more adaptable, reproductively prolific, larger, and more aggressive. In 2009, Barred Owl populations were removed in selected areas and the study concluded that the Spotted Owl did not decline, thus populations rebounded.
Even with Federal protections, the Spotted Owl continues its decline due to swaths of habitat loss. They also will not breed every year, some waiting for five- to six-year periods. Survival of the young is also low.
Other predators of the Spotted Owl include fishers, Common Ravens, Northern Goshawk, and Great Horned Owl. Of course, competition with the Barred Owl still exists, along with the hybridization of the two. Great Horned Owl and Northern Goshawk will sometimes nest in the same forest stands, while the Common Raven makes attempts to remove eggs from nests, while the fisher will also include young, as well as eggs in its diet.
There are three subspecies of Spotted Owl: Northern (Pacific Northwest), California, and Mexican, which is very fragmented encompassing the largest region. The California subspecies is only a species of special concern by California and US Fish and Wildlife. Spotted Owls are found more in Mexico in the year-round range than in the US, as they are rare and difficult to locate. Each subspecies enjoys different habitat. The best course of action is to listen for their hooting calls in the night in appropriate locations.
The Mexican Spotted Owl won Endangered Species Act protection in 1993 and more than eight million acres of protected habitat. The Center for Biological Diversity could be the first to capture rare footage of this rare sub hunting bats near the Mexico-Arizona border. It can be seen here on youtube.com/watch?v=BzV-ROKapZA, recorded just a week ago. If you enjoy owls, don’t miss it, as it shows good views on juvenile hunting attempts.
The Spotted Owl is agile, but not rapid in flight. It will make quick wingbeats and gliding advantageous to its needs. The species will move up and down the tree canopy to adjust the temperature, which is possibly why they seek old growth forest and will stay all year in the same range, though they are solitary unless it is nesting season.
Young will disperse from the nest after achieving adult weight and leave the natal area in September and October.
When owling, it is correct to stay well back, see what must be seen, then depart the area as quickly as possible to keep stress levels low for owls.
Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding!
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
