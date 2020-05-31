Spring migration has begun its downslide for the season. Many birders were grateful that we had plenty of time to bird, some on a daily basis, several times a day at multiple locations. By and large, this year had excellent numbers of species, as well as many uncommon birds, and listers I know are nodding those heads in agreement.
Seemed like hard work, didn’t it? Was is also a little stressful, and were we being a little competitive with our peers?
Competition is synonymous with migrants, too. Most adult males are the first to fly across the Gulf of Mexico, Atlantic or Pacific oceans. About two weeks later, adult females follow, then the juveniles. However, this season was just a little different. Some males were extraordinarily early like the Scissor-tailed Flycatcher and the Spotted Sandpiper in Oklahoma. Some females were a week early, and some of the juveniles left in tandem with the females. Many typical birding venues were not doing business due to COVID-19, so we’re missing some spring data.
Many males were not arriving at staging areas or final destinations with a nonchalant attitude — some were downright irritable and didn’t want to be bothered. Females were initially the same — until it’s time to leave for the north NOW.
Migration is very demanding for birds, especially as time progresses, since they’re uncertain if they will be arriving on breeding grounds at the correct time. Spring has been a little chillier and precipitation has been frequent. Food sources have been questionable depending upon the weather.
Birds have also been experiencing more tension, just like birders have. This was not an El Nino year.
What about 2020 Big Year participants? This was a good year thus far, but is it a great year since listers are readjusting their schedules again? There were later winter migrants this year, so Big Year partakers get the benefits of that. Unusual species like uncommon warblers and shorebirds, Bobolinks, and Red Crossbills were in the south this spring. Some of our rare migrant alerts were better than they ever were all over the U.S.
Arizona experienced the Arctic Tern, the Ivory Gull was counted in Montana, Siberian Accentor was observed in Washington, and writer’s associates returning from a conference in early March just missed a White Wagtail in Texas. There was a Garganey in California, along with the Antillean Palm-Swift in Florida, and there are still many more unusual birds for the taking.
What does that do to a birder who still decided to continue a Big Year during a pandemic? What about Alaska, Maine, Hawaii, the coastal region?
This would be the ultimate pressure for Charlie Bostwick of Georgia in 2020. It’s a high-speed birding adventure as it is under normal circumstances, plus having to deal with additional rare birds than usual, as well as relying on safe transportation on top of it. This year is it more of a burden for the birds or Big Year participation? We have only just begun.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.