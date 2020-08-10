Birding Today: Stick to a 'flock' of birds

Some of us have heard about “a parliament of owls,” “a gaggle of geese,” and “a murder of crows.” What is this and is it scientific knowledge?
No and no. These terms came about in 1486 and were incorporated into the Book of Saint Albans that was merely printed for a gentleman’s interests during the Middle Ages. This was the grand finale of the last of the eight books printed by Saint Albans Press, and Juliana Berners somehow came up with these phrases for birds as she did the segment on hunting. Few parts of these books were factual or original.
James Lipton, the author of “An Exaltation of Larks” brought forth these terms, which really have nothing to do with birding or all the tea in China. It encompassed what wealthy aristocracy used as sport, or heraldry, hawking, and hunting.
Since many of these names are not derived from anything scientific in nature and appear to have been created purely for fun, also incorporating other animals and a wide variety of topics, we can use this for the purposes of general knowledge.
Has anyone taken the time to memorize some of those collective terms to create a trivia game or use them on long road trips to help pass the time? Perhaps it will be fabulous to occupy young minds, but do make them aware of the facts and that these are not real terms for groups of birds or flocks.
Also bear in mind that it takes several birds to incorporate a flock and sometimes it could be better just to refer to them as groups or just a number. Like terms will certainly do. Therefore, don’t be in a mad frenzy to rack the brain to recall terms that are not in vogue for birders as official names. On the other side of the coin, many of those terms really did find their way into common speech, like a pack of wolves or a pod of whales.
It makes complete sense for hunters, of course, to use many of these terms and they transitioned in that way to common speech, as these animals do in fact, reside in small groups. However, when we clearly attempt to use such phrases as “a wisdom of wombats,” they don’t naturally flock. Therefore, what is the point to use incorrect information other than to help alleviate a tense moment in time?
Discussing matters of interest like these with your birding partner in crime or significant other helps to generate knowledge for others, as my point for this was to research the data and write this column. Little did I realize, the topic would turn into a history lesson, better served with birding facts.
At least we are now armed with specifics for Trivial Pursuit or Jeopardy, as well as possibly enough knowledge through study in normal channels to actually answer and win that topic and game.
Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding!
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
