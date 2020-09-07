Birding Today: Support habitat today for better future

The community of plants and animals that have common characteristics for their own environment is known as a biome. The most structured biome at present has been surprising to some and expected by others. This important area is known as the Boreal Forest of Canada, where many birds have hatched and others call home.
Large scale human impacts have reached this area, so don’t let that delude you. Logging continues to surpass many grievous injuries to biomes, including fire originated by climate change, which affects the Amazon much more and is destroying that area on a continuous basis.
The good news for the Boreal Forest is that it is about 80 percent intact. With an area of 1.5 billion acres containing rivers that are not dammed and millions of lakes and ponds, fresh water and wetlands, as well as the world’s second largest peatland, this glorious location supports in the neighborhood of 500 billion trees. This makes it a region for large numbers of remarkable wildlife.
Industrial forestry and deforestation shows that under 20 percent of this 1.5 billion-acre area has been degraded by oil and gas extraction, mining, hydro, and agricultural conversion. Most of the attack has been upon its southern edges where roads and other infrastructure are concentrated. The good news also includes the fact that sustainable development is underway. Over a billion acres remain ecologically sound.
This means that this is one of the last areas on the planet that we must use to maintain wildlife to keep air and water clean and efficiently productive.
This is where most of our northern breeding birds begin their ventures south right about now. The first migrants are our shorebird populations in July and early August, but this could well be the year that they remain a little longer for another clutch to be raised.
Having spent some time in Wyoming, writer began seeing and hearing about more shorebirds, warblers, flycatchers and vireos. Just before winter, we’ll be watching for geese and ducks by the millions, and those sparrows are already rapidly moving.
Indigenous guardian programs are taking hold across the region and need to have our continued support during these trying times. They are taking hold in other areas of the world and if you have not already heard, Oklahoma Indigenous peoples very recently won a court battle over land that has been theirs and illegally taken from the tribes.
This means that with proper stewardship, we will likely gain the birds that we have lost over the past half century with the guidance of the tribal elders and their families, as well as their growing supporter base.
When we purchase tribal permits to bird these vast regions, we show our support in making life better for fauna and flora. It is a necessity to continue to take charge of our valuable resources and retain them for future generations. The longer that animals survive and prosper, we will also do the same.
Support this habitat today, for the future of all.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
