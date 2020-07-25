Birding Today: Take care of bird feeders for healthy birds

It is necessary to be mindful with the health of your feeders, which will in turn keep your visitors healthy in your front and backyards.
Washing feeders every two weeks, sometimes even weekly in the summer depending upon your heat situation, will help to prevent mold. Certain molds manufacture aflatoxin, which is a recipe for the death of birds that visit dirty feeders.
Simply take the feeder apart and hand wash with soap or utilize the dishwasher. One part bleach to nine parts water is a proper solution. Rinse well and allow to air dry completely before refilling.
If your bird population isn’t hearty, either enlist smaller feeders or only fill them part way. You’ll want to be assured that birds will consume only enough feed for the day. Rain and high humidity can propagate mold spores. If one can adjust the food flow, it will help to combat avian illness.
For those who are near the woods and these days will so many area developments and little habitat, bears and other wildlife are more apparent in their search for sustenance. Birdseed is very popular with bears, wild turkeys, and deer. It may be wise to move your feeders inside for the night when bears are on the move, as once your property is on their route, they will not easily break that habit. No matter how cute you think these animals are, resist the urge to feed them, or you’ll have much more than you bargained for.
Many people purchase bulk bags of seed, and become frustrated with nearby feeder storage. An old standby for writer was a metal trashcan with lid AND a bungee cord tied around the handles of the can and top of the lid. Simply connect the metal bungee cord S-hooks and have a tight fit, so measure well. A metal can will hold two 50-pound bags of seed. If you know a welder, you can even have metal storage bins fashioned if preferred.
Suet is a popular feeder medium that can be homemade, commercially produced, or use pieces of beef fat from the butcher. Everything is perfect if the commercial suet is labeled “no melt,” but we can create quite a mess if it is not. It is also detrimental to the good health of bird feathers. In those cases, utilize shade trees, let the suet spend time in the freezer, or take a break from using it during high heat periods. Many birds will appear in your yard just for suet, including our woodland chickadees, wrens, nuthatches, woodpeckers, and bright cardinals.
This information will arm readers with more information to wisely keep birds happy, healthy, and returning. Happy birds will also nest in a yard with food, water, appropriate cover, and good habitat.
Keep your eyes on the ground and your head in the clouds. Happy birding!
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
