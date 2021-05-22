Birding Today: Tar Creek Superfund site remains hazardous

Remember the Tar Creek Superfund site in northeast Oklahoma that was mined during a good portion of the 20th century?
The 40-square-mile area of Quapaw, Picher, Cardin, Commerce, and North Miami still retains a heavy concentration of lead, zinc, cadmium, arsenic, and manganese in Oklahoma, as well as Missouri and Kansas. Not only did it affect many of the people of the Quapaw Tribe of Oklahoma negatively by miscarriage and neurological damage to children, this rich prairie was once one of the most important grasslands in the southern Great Plains. It was owned by the tribe and few of the landowners were paid for not only land use, but the destruction caused as a result of the mining. In 2004, the state of Oklahoma enacted the Oklahoma Plan for Tar Creek, though most of the money was used to relocate and buy out some of the property owners. It is unclear if this was fully completed, but decades later, lead levels are still increasing in Grand Lake and the fish are still consumed by more humans than plankton.
This watershed pollution problem with ongoing contamination that originated through Grand Lake and the Pensacola Dam vicinity has still not been addressed to anyone’s satisfaction. It is not simply a minor local issue.
In 2009, the documentary film, “Tar Creek,” was used to show what could and can happen in many Superfund communities.
The first zinc poisoning was discovered in wild birds, which included swallows, doves, bobwhite quail, and Trumpeter Swans, not unusual due to ground feeding habits. This 2004 USGS, FWS, and Bureau of Indian Affairs research can be found in the archives of Environmental Contamination and Toxicology. Some research was done between December 2000 and August 2001, and later in 2003 a Trumpeter Swan’s zinc prognosis that was observed on a pond in Pitcher was duly noted, well afterward.
In 2019, the environmental health was still being cried out by birds in the site area and was investigated by Quapaw Nation Environmental Department, an assistant professor of biology at Pittsburg’s Kansas State University, and graduate biology and volunteer students. They discovered heavy metals, chat piles, and many abandoned mine shafts left behind from the original two dozen mining areas.
Some locations in 2017 still had no remediation, and the research team was concentrating upon how the bird populations were changing, which then included Bank Swallows and Green Herons. Over time, some of the unremediated areas were expected to return to the original grassland status.
Tar Creek is still listed as one of the Most Endangered Rivers of 2021. Requirements to move forward in this project is an administrative need for a Memorandum of Understanding so FERC, EPA, and the State of Oklahoma can settle this pollution problem throughout the Grand lake Watershed in conjunction with relicensing the Pensacola Dam. Future and past flood events distribute the metals throughout the area when flood waters recede and must be mitigated before more people, wildlife, and fish are adversely affected.
