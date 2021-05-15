Birding Today:Technology helps track movements of birds

During overnight migrations, be it during spring or fall, North America-South America or Europe/Asia to/from Africa the same events occur. Usually songbirds and shorebirds are making the journeys unimpeded by predators, with guidance through the stars, and less volatile atmospheric conditions. It is amazing what the skies see while most of us are blissfully asleep, and as time progresses, it will only create as many questions as it answers.
For decades, we have relied on weather radar to show us blips that were always thought to be birds, which became proof positive through the “new” NEXRAD radar. Radio waves simply bounced off those flying objects that could not be seen in the darkness. We then became privy to the “observation” of millions of transitory objects and that magnitude only told us that these events coincided with warmer or cooler weather and occurred sooner or later, depending upon spring or fall seasons because their protein food sources also migrated sooner or later. We are even able to predict the numbers coming through now, which is why now we must make provisions for the safety and continuation of these future flights.
It is now so much easier to track movements due to the enhanced improvements thanks to computer chips, semiconductors, and satellite tags. Our knowledge on migration has increased exponentially and we have actually discovered through this refinement where birds actually go when they are no longer breeding, which surprised many scientists and ornithologists. It has not been that long since we learned where Kirtland’s Warbler overwintered. It is also answering questions on why the western Yellow-billed Cuckoo may be disappearing from the western North American region. We are also discovering that certain female warblers stay apart from their male counterparts when they are no longer breeding and their winter territories must be improved for them to remain healthy and top quality candidates for reproduction.
The Argos satellite system coupled with ICARUS makes tracking so much faster and cheaper for smaller birds than older technology once permitted. There is an entire ecosystem in the sky that was never credited with the importance that it holds within as habitat. We must come to terms with the pollution that imperils our flying insects, birds, and bats or we will lose them.
Through artificial light pollution, our flyways have been and are in imminent danger that send many of our migrants to bitter ends through no fault of their own. Bird and insect collisions are caused by false illusions of habitat in the night with excess light and glass. Lights Out Programs during migration has been helping, but what will also make a difference is pointing lights downward and reducing their usage during peak nights in high traffic hotspot zones.
We cannot let the deaths of three billion birds be lost in vain. There is so much more that we can do to save them for all of our futures. We depend on them as much as they depend upon us.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
