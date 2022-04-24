Birding Today: This area of US enjoys large varieties of birds

Birders in the Great Plains know how fortunate we are. We are in the middle of the country, so we get our share of eastern birds like the Red-breasted Grosbeak, birds from the western part of the country in the Panhandle like the Black-billed Magpie, and the plains birds like the Bobolink and Grasshopper Sparrow. Life is good, but we also manage to share our birds. They end up in just as many places as we get, so it’s a win-win situation for everyone.
Sometimes we get unusual birds like the Brown Pelican in winter, the Brown Booby who generally haunts the semi-tropics in both the Atlantic and the Pacific, and all three loons that seem to be getting more common every year.
The biggest reason why we get a lot of unusual and normal migrants is because we have the right trees, plants, and flowers that entice migrants that know they are welcome when they encounter flora from their home ranges. It makes them feel welcome and that they are in the right place for the right insects. Breeding birds need many appropriate insects for their young on their way to and from the breeding grounds.
The Plains States have a lot of great trees that know how to pack insects in a small space like the native willow and oak trees. The best things about flood tolerant and moisture loving trees that have catkins and nuts is that they are highly attractant to protein sources. Warblers, kinglets, flycatchers, and hummingbirds are attracted to these trees for both food and nesting materials.
Milkweed is another great source, except non-native tropical milkweed, as it can keep monarchs here past a comfortable stay and a milkweed-dwelling parasite will stay all year and kill monarchs throughout the year. Orioles, finches, and Indigo Buntings find our native milkweed very attractive for the same reasons that other animals care for willow and oak.
Native columbine is perfect for hummingbirds to drink from the tubular flowers, and insect pollinators that enjoy both sun and light shade frequent the plants, too.
Goldenrod and aster attract goldfinches and chickadees, and in the fall when they bloom, call both insect and seedeaters.
Serviceberries that are native to our area, as well as other varieties that call other parts of the country home welcome caterpillars and butterflies, the Gray Catbird, and hosts of other birds that favor sweet berries.
Native mulberry can be a bush or a very tall tree and will welcome American Robins, Cedar Waxwings, Brown Thrashers, Swainson’s Thrush, and most orioles.
Muhly grass in late summer and fall provide fluffy pops of color at the tops of the grass in purple, white, or pink. It is drought tolerant and provides seeds for many birds by November. Sparrows and finches will partake, and even dead stems are choice nesting material.
Get together with neighbors and make a road trip to Texas or Bustani Plant Farm in Stillwater and get native plants that like hot summers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.