Birding Today: This area of US enjoys large varieties of birds

Muskogee, OK (74401)

Today

Thunderstorms likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. High around 65F. WSW winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 50F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.