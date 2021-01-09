Birding Today: Tiny birds have affinity for the largest trees

“See-see-titi-see!”
Close your eyes and listen to your mind recite these syllables at a very high-pitched timbre. That is the call of the Brown Creeper, whom many have never heard. A birding buddy once said to me when I pointed to it flying off during the Christmas Bird Count of 2019, “I didn’t know that they made any sounds.”
Many times you’ll not be aware of the presence of the Brown Creeper or the American treecreeper as it hitch-spirals up its tree of choice while foraging. Generally solitary, these wee woodland birds have an affinity for the largest trees available, dead or alive, around riparian corridors.
They burn about four to 10 kilocalories each day. A spider will give the miniscule cryptic individual enough energy to climb almost 200 feet vertically. It took until 1879 while naturalists studied this species, to learn that it builds a hammock-like nest behind a loose bark flap on dead or dying trees, a unique nesting strategy, similar to the Carolina Wren.
The only North American member of the Certhiidae family, this small bird is smaller than the White-breasted Nuthatch, but larger than the Golden-crowned Kinglet. The male has a slightly larger bill than its female counterpart.
Brown Creepers prefer moist old growth conifers for breeding purposes, in the northeast and northwest parts of the U.S., as well as Canada and Alaska. Most northern birds migrate farther south to the U.S. Some prefer latitudinal migration (north-south), while others will migrate altitudinally (mountains-foothills).
Most birds start April procreation, with high breeding season from May-July, with the female in charge of nest construction. During winter they can tag along with other species, like woodpeckers, chickadees, kinglets, and nuthatches.
During breeding season, territorial birds sing while high in the trees and change perches while doing do. When winter arrives, they can be observed in aggressive behavior while foraging in small groups.
As migrants, they are sometimes found in groups of three or more on the same tree, preferring insects for a protein push. They will also seek out suet feeders in backyards occasionally in suburban neighborhoods. Writer also located a few foraging low on conifers in a quiet cemetery along the Rocky Mountain corridor.
While reading this article, most people will consider these birds on the same par as woodpeckers and nuthatches, as they do resemble the behavior of both species. Like woodpeckers, they have very curved toes and claws, a stiff tail for balance, and short legs. This recipe makes them excellent foragers for shuttling upward and spiraling their way from the bottom of a tree to the top.
Due to the loss of old growth and mature forests, we are observing declines in the species, even though they are generally difficult to detect. Creepers will also collide with cell towers, buildings, and media towers. Corvids and squirrels will find nests and eat eggs and young. Timber harvests also take a toll and perhaps that will be the necessary push to encourage better forest management.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
