Birding Today: Townsend's Flycatcher found in large portion of US

One of the most interesting birds that I have encountered goes by several monikers, like Townsend’s Flycatcher, Townsend’s Ptilogonys, or Townsend’s Thrushes. It is the only bird in its race.
This loner occurs naturally in the Rocky Mountains of North America from southern Alaska through northern Mexico. Typically seen perching upon a high branch, they are usually resident birds, though in the cooler months, they will likely move to lower ranges and easterly in search of food. They will even appear in odd ranges like deserts.
The size of the Northern Mockingbird, these territorial protein eaters will defend juniper or red cedar trees against other species. During breeding season they will consume many more insects to ensure the rapid growth of their young. They behave like flycatchers grabbing their unsuspecting prey in mid-air or picked off the ground or upon trees like any woodpecker.
They are rarely parasitized by the cowbird and face no real threats, other than loss of habitat, especially ponderosa pines. They elicit a quiet bell-like callnote, though in spring and summer they create beautiful warblings of great complexity and is known to sing even while in flight.
The nest is usually in a shallow depression upon the ground, on a cliff’s crevice, under a log or stump, possibly among upturned roots, or even in a protected area with overhanging shelter.
Males feed females to continue to preserve the pair bond, which is known as mate feeding. Breeding begins early and Townsend’s Solitaire will re-nest as many times as required if the early nests fail. They will chase away Cedar Waxwings, Evening Grosbeaks, Mountain Bluebirds, or Cassin’s Finches from their chosen winter territory. However, they rarely get the better of the American Robin, who can temporarily displace them.
The species consumes 42,000 to 84,000 juniper/red cedar berries in order to survive the challenges of winter. It is doubtful that a human can compete and win against them.
The easiest time to find them is in late fall and winter, as they can be found in the area of their favorite tree with the blue berries. If you find such a patch, stop and listen for their unending ringing tone and scan the treetops for good measure.
Seek them out around the Oklahoma Panhandle in the cooler months unless they have come along with the Mountain Bluebird searching for sustenance. It will be quite likely at some point, as there are so many red cedar trees bursting with fruit unless the Cedar Waxwings get them in their nomadic visits first.
Their normal haunts are around pinion-juniper-ponderosa pine ecotones. Unless they choose to hang their hats in Arizona, they will choose Upper Sonoran woodlands and well-wooded Lower Sonoran canyons throughout most of the state.
Winter territories are likely maintained throughout their lives, unless their normal habitat rapidly changes, though adaptation likely prevails for their simple needs. However, it can be likely that they hold preferences just like Canada Geese or Mallards.
