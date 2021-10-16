Birding Today: Utah's Great Salt Lake provides habitat for thousands of birds

Great Salt Lake in Utah is known as a shorebird oasis, even with its present drought conditions. As a Global Important Bird Area including Bear River, Gilbert, Ogden, Gunnison, and Farmington Bays, the lake supports over 10 million individuals and 338 species of migratory birds every year. This Western Hemispheric Shorebird Network Site (WHSNA) is one of the most central and important hubs to shorebirds, even over and above the Yellow Sea in China.
After nesting season has been completed in the Arctic and Subarctic regions, shorebirds funnel into Great Salt Lake to gorge and gain weight on brine flies and other macroinvertebrates, then disperse to the southern tip of South America for the non-breeding season. They infiltrate the area by the millions, creating one of the largest concentrations in the world. Shockingly, very few people really observe these remarkable migratory events in the western hemisphere. WHSNA protects shorebird habitat critical throughout the Americas since 1991 when Great Salt Lake was designated as a site of hemispheric importance, based just on counts of over two million birds or 30% of the global population. The lake also provides habitat to a quarter million American Avocets (or half the global population), 65,000 Black-necked Stilts, 240,000 (10% of the global population) Red-necked Phalaropes with large concentrations of Western Sandpiper, Marbled Godwit, and Long-billed Dowitcher.
Less iconic (well-known) birds at this location include Pectoral Sandpiper and Lesser Yellowlegs, with 2021 designated as the Year of the Shorebird by the Governor of Utah.
Shorebirds encompass a diverse group of waders in the order Charadriformes that include species representing three families at Great Salt Lake — stilts and avocets, plovers (short-legged, short-billed visual hunters and sandpipers like Killdeer, Snowy Plover, and Black-bellied Plover), phalaropes, and allies (or peeps, including Least, Baird’s and Western Sandpipers with their rufous edgings and tones, Greater and Lesser Yellowlegs, and the more uncommon Solitary Sandpiper, Wilson’s and Red-necked Phalaropes, Stilt Sandpiper, both dowitchers, the larger Willet and Marble Godwit, and the largest Long-billed Curlew.
Most shorebirds feed with their feet on the ground and require less than seven inches of water. They are opportunistic, but must separate into their desired water depth according to leg length. Snowy Plover will be attracted to moist or dry mudflats, peeps like two inches of water, and swimmers like phalaropes and avocets go into deeper water, though most shorebirds prefer shallow, flooded mudflats.
Western Sandpiper likes unvegetated flooded mudflats, while the yellowlegs prefer some vegetation. Snipes want saltgrass meadows and flooded agricultural fields, while Long-billed Curlews nest in adjacent uplands. Forty-two species have confirmed records on Great Salt Lake, nine species are nesters, twenty-two occur annually in migration from the common Marbled Godwit to the rare Short-billed Dowitcher. Eleven are occasional to opportunistic species like the Ruff, Curlew Sandpiper, and Sharp-tailed Sandpiper, none of which occur in the Western Hemisphere normally.
Visit Great Salt Lake while you can and take advantage of what it has to offer. Not many do.
