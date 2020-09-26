Birding Today: Violent weather activity damages bird populations

Bird populations are clearly being monitored for negative weather events due to climate action ever since it was determined that we had lost a third of their numbers. It has been well documented that we have been experiencing more violent weather activity including but not limited to wildfires, flooding, and unseasonable snow. We recently observed what this threat had to do with mysterious bird deaths in New Mexico early this month.
It is common for migratory birds to be taken from their trajectories or be killed well away from cover and food sources, only to be eaten, starve, or become severely dehydrated as a result of unusual and more hazardous weather events. Clearly wintering, staging, and breeding areas are not safe, but non-governmental and nonprofit organizations are watching out for them and improving what is available to them.
However, our damaged environment will need a lot more time to heal and relies just as much if not more upon those generous individuals who donate to these valued organizations. Nature can no longer heal itself, as its ecosystems have been imperiled for close to a century.
The violent storm experienced in Albuquerque on Sept. 8, brought unprecedented weather systems where low temperatures went beyond a century of records experienced. From Montana to Colorado the snowfall was heaviest, and temperate New Mexico received several inches of heavy, wet snow.
The scenario that played out was heart-breaking with dead swallows, Empidonax, and other species. Hundreds of deceased flying jewels littered an area missile range as well as the property of New Mexico State University well after this significant mortality event.
Events like these rarely comprise a single cause. It is true that temperatures plummeted significantly. We have also been experiencing wildfires for weeks that writer has personally witnessed the effects of while in Wyoming. Cold temperatures not only compound difficulties for avian migrants, but it also affects their food sources, as well as the lives of many other animals, and their drinking water.
Not only did we see and count significant deaths of normal swallows and related species, we also observed in this deathtrap other insectivorous migrants like Violet-Green Swallows, MacGillivray’s Warblers, and so many others. These are the birds that relied upon their normal adequate food sources. Migration is especially hard on new juvenile birds making long treks from the Boreal Forest that flew into the midst of this affected part of the western US.
Their keels were apparent and they clearly also succumbed to hypothermia and their lungs also fought the effects of the smoke from these fires of the west.
We now know the wide range effects of climate change, but this is not and will not be the only mortality due to such events now or in the future.
The time to act is now. Join the Cornell Lab of Ornithology, the American Bird Conservancy, Bird Life International, and many others to see what can be done for the cause.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
