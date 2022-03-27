Birding Today: Wetlands latest endangered ecosystem

We have discussed many ecosystems over the years playing important roles in the survival of all different living things from the ground underfoot that provides food and shelter, to the sky and ocean that allow thoroughfares for birds. The oceans, our largest bodies of water, provide nearly everything to us and its denizens.
One of our most prevalent and getting to be the most endangered of ecosystems, are our valuable wetlands that are upon every continent except Antarctica, though recently that is becoming disproved with underground rivers that support life there.
Some of our largest wetlands include the Pantanal of Brazil and the Amazon River Basin. We are familiar with the Everglades, a smaller, yet just as important wetland that supports both indigenous and unfortunately, non-native life, be it plants and unwanted former pet animals.
Many birders have even visited the Rio Grande Valley’s river basin, which provides 25 percent of the water used for public supply and irrigated agriculture, most likely more. The waders and other water birds as well as songbirds dependent upon the water are supported from two countries, Mexico and the U.S. We’re not even talking about migrants from South and Central America. That’s thousands of species alone.
This may shock and surprise, but through the UN Millennium Ecosystem Assessment, wetlands are more affected by environmental degradation that any other ecosystem on earth. Both wetlands and bees are in dire straits.
For wetland biodiversity, dragonflies have been called the canaries in the coal mine, which is not a good nickname. Dragonflies are very sensitive to environmental changes and adaptations, and that makes them a top indicator of the overall health of our wetlands. Just look at the list of the delisted most endangered species that were recently named by U.S. Fish and Wildlife, and you’ll find so many that resided in wetlands of some kind.
Wetlands provide ecosystem services that include groundwater replenishment, flood control, support of plants and animals, water storage, carbon sequestration (just like our endangered old growth forests like the Boreal Forest of North America), storm protection, stabilizing shorelines, nutrients to all life, diversion of storm water runoff, recreation, water treatment, and much more.
As the environment warms, groundwater will become more critical to maintaining our access to safe, drinkable water. It is necessary to prevent groundwater pollution in homes and cities for the proper disposal of chemicals and waste, as well as agricultural runoff.
Ag runoff has created several dead zones in the Gulf of Mexico that cannot support any life. When we add oil spills to the equation, it is not hard to see that the wintering and breeding birds in that area alone are losing critical numbers.
We should be able to coexist with plants and animals, as we all need the same things in order to have a foundation for healthy lives. Without all of our ecosystems, none of us will be able to survive and replenish life as we know it.
Deb Hirt is a wild bird rehabilitator and professional photographer living in Stillwater.
